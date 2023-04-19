ROMNEY — The Town of Romney is mobilizing against a stinky issue this spring: poop.
Dog poop, to be precise.
The town council has turned their attention to a community effort to encourage dog owners in Romney to act responsibly and pick up pet waste during their walks, keeping the town beautiful and, well, poop-free.
“If you talk to people, it seems like everyone has a story about dog poop in town,” said council member Paula O’Brien. The town doesn’t have an ordinance specifically about dog poop, but the municipal nuisance ordinance does touch briefly on the safety hazards of pet waste.
In the ordinance’s definition of “public nuisances affecting health and safety,” it outlines “accumulations of decayed animal or vegetable matter, trash, rubbish, rotting lumber, bedding, packing material, abandoned vehicles or machinery, scrap metal or any other material in which flies, mosquitoes, disease-carrying insects, rats or other vermin may breed, or which may constitute a fire hazard.”
That includes dog poop, O’Brien said, and even pointed out that at a recent police board meeting, Romney police Chief Tink Lambert confirmed that a dog owner can be cited for not cleaning up after their dog – though the rule is hard to enforce.
The Town released a statement of support, voicing some of the hazards and encouraging dog owners to “scoop the poop.”
Most folks don’t know that dog poop doesn’t really break down, O’Brien said. It can take months – or even years – and when it finally does, it can deposit toxins and bacteria into the soil.
Those toxins and bacteria are exactly why dog poop isn’t used as fertilizer or in compost piles, not to mention pathogens and parasites that can actually make people sick.
The smelly issue really has a simple solution: pick it up, O’Brien emphasized. When you grab the leash to walk your dog, grab a few bags – not just one, because you never know when you may need more. Bring bags, pay attention to your dog and scoop the poop.
In the upcoming months, the town council is also looking to install signs within Romney to encourage owners to clean up their pet waste.
