ROMNEY —Hampshire County’s school board is chomping at the bit to get started on improving the schools in the wake of the bond passage last month, but COVID-19 has pushed possible construction time for new schools to next spring.
At Wednesday’s school bond work session, Ernie Dellatorre, architect with McKinley Associates who is spearheading the design of the new schools and acting as liaison between the county and state school boards, described the state board’s predicament.
Shortly after a bond is passed, Dellatorre explained, the School Building Authority awards its commitment letter, giving the green light for construction of new schools to begin.
“There is an official letter that the Attorney General’s office and the Municipal Bond Commission needs from the SBA saying they are committing funds to this,” Dellatorre said. “Typically, you’d receive that letter in December.”
Because of COVID-19, things have been slowed at the state level, and now the commitment letter isn’t going to be in Hampshire County hands until next April.
“This COVID-19 has just knocked everything back,” Dellatorre said. “Every state and federal department has pushed everything back.”
School board President Debbie Champ suggested that the county get the ball rolling on any part of the project that they could, adding that the Capon Bridge gym could be an easy start.
“That’s an immediate improvement for our kids,” she pointed out.
Dellatorre responded, “We just have to identify the funds.”
Champ said that the 2 options for the board were to either figure out if there is funding in the county budget to bridge the cost of construction until next May, or they wait until next April to get the funds from the SBA.
Board Vice President Ed Morgan suggested selling the schools’ surplus to add some money into the pot.
“Our pennies turn to dollars,” he said.
Champ agreed, commenting that any step forward could be a positive, despite the limitations on the project as a result of the pandemic.
“We need to show the taxpayers we’re doing something prudent,” Champ said. “Borrow the least amount we can. We can gain a lot of confidence in the public if we just say, ‘hey, we were going to go for this amount, but with this extra stuff, we got rid of it and it has saved us money.’”
Dellatorre noted that last week was the 1st week back at work for the SBA, and while plans can be rolled around by the board, it all boils down to the money.
“We need to identify the funds before anything can happen,” Dellatorre said. “There’s lots of low-costy work that can be started, like reviewing site conditions. As soon as we have commitment from the SBA in April, we can start.”
Dellatorre also said that with the smaller size of each of the new schools being built (West, Central and North), the construction of the buildings would probably take a year total, and the design phase can start after the 1st of the year.
“Essentially, all we’re waiting for is a piece of paper,” said Superintendent Jeff Pancione.
