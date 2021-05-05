I know. Imagine the arrogance of a newcomer (I hadn’t even lived here a decade yet) thinking he could sum up this glorious state in 115 words.
Well, it turns out I don’t hold a candle to our First Lady, Cathy Justice.
She’s asking students to rename the 35th State.
Honest.
The headline flickered into our email inbox last week. It’s an essay contest, so kids have 500 words to explain their idea for a new state name.
And it’s part of her First Lady Student Artist series, the 9th installment, trying to inspire creativity connected to holidays. It began for Mother’s Day 2018.
Each time students at different grade levels are targeted. This time it’s for 8th-graders, who just happen to be studying West Virginia history as their social studies for the year.
So they probably already know that when the state was formed during the Civil War, the 1st idea for a name was Kanawha. Thankfully, that didn’t stick.
Maybe this is a backdoor attempt to restore the Kanawha name. After all, the First Lady is famously from Greenbrier County, named for the Greenbrier River, which empties into the New River, which joins with the Gauley River to form … the Kanawha River, which flows through our state capital where the Justices have been forced to take up residence since he is, after all, governor.
I’d dismiss this as wild, speculative, conspiracy theory, but then I remember this era we live in with Q-Anon and Trump’s insistence that he actually won the 2020 election and all those people in Chicago who believe their Cubs have a chance to win the World Series again, as if once in 108 years wasn’t enough.
Let’s set Kanawha aside for the moment and consider Ms. Justice’s provocative question – one that I would never have the audacity to introduce.
Is West Virginia the best name for this state?
If you think about it, all it says is that we’re, well, west of the Old Dominion, the state we broke away from. That’s hardly independent or self-promoting.
It’s even a step behind the Carolinas and Dakotas. They don’t have one named Carolina/Dakota and the other with a direction slapped on it. They’re each equal, separate halves of a whole territory or settlement.
So maybe our 35th state’s historical name has some issues for what it says about us. This isn’t me making that assertion; I’m just analyzing what I hear our First Lady saying.
If change is to come, then maybe 8th-graders are who it should come from, although I despair that a fresh, great suggestion will have little chance of surviving the meat grinder of Charleston politics.
Just please, dear Lord, don’t let it be Kanawha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.