ROMNEY — Excitement echoes this week at Romney’s Hampshire County Marketplace and Co-op for the long-awaited pottery classes that began Tuesday evening for its very first segment.
“I’m excited that every age seems interested,” Julie Cook, Romney’s hand-building pottery instructor, said.
The Co-op will offer two pottery-making methods: hand-building and wheel-throwing — don’t fret; experience isn’t necessary.
Cook will lead the hand-building classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, where students will explore pinching, coiling and slab construction to make decorative, sculptural and functional items. On Wednesdays, High View resident Barbara Adams will take the baton in teaching students the way of the wheel in making cylinders and bowls.
The difference? Hand-building pottery emphasizes the focus on handwork to make shapes. Wheel-throwing pottery uses an electric (or manual) pottery wheel to spin the clay while the potter molds it into an even, uniform shape. Both techniques have advantages, but it comes down to what the potter prefers or is comfortable with. Hand building can be less intimidating to newer students as it gives the builder more control over the clay rather than fumbling with the moving wheel to create a uniform shape.
Regardless of the path the student takes, “clay is very forgiving,” Cook said.
The registration fee of $250 covers an 18-hour session, 25 pounds of clay, a 19-piece set of tools and the finishing touches of firing and glazing.
Dave Martin, the Co-op’s Board of Directors Chair, first announced the workings of a pottery studio last summer, hoping to run it by fall. But like most ambitious endeavors, the project took longer than anticipated.
The back part of the co-op is now fully divided into three sections: the beautified classroom featuring a picture window for curious eyes, the open multi-use area that will house the Co-op’s stage and pottery classes and the kiln room, which took careful consideration of its efficiency and safety.
Martin explained that working with an old building was the biggest challenge in building their new studio. While the co-op wanted to preserve history, major modernizations had to be made to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants. Additions included an exhaust system and upgrading their fire system and heat sensors.
The co-op invested around $10,000 into the new studio, and volunteers did nearly all the work. Finally, the folks sigh in relief as they open their doors to the community.
Cook shared that staff from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind is considering donating their massive kiln and bringing their art students next semester for lessons.
“It’s more of a learned craft,” Cook said, stressing that pottery doesn’t require some innate artistic skill. A potter doesn’t necessarily have to spend long hours in high-detail sections like a portrait painter.
The Co-op is considering independent study for experienced potters, Cook added.
“We are expanding the pottery studio already, and we haven’t even opened it yet,” she laughed.
Cook said that her long-term vision is to have shows and sales for all the students’ artwork because having a person interested in selling your work adds another layer of experience as an artist.
“It’s just exciting to finally see something happen…I’m just hoping we will be able to get enough participants,” Martin said.
The Co-op encourages people to swing by the studio during lessons or, better yet, to sign up for one of the upcoming summer or fall sessions.
To find more information or to register up, call 304-822-5150 or visit the Co-op on 56 S. Marsham Street during their business hours: Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
