WESTERNPORT, Md. — A Romney woman was arrested after a raid in a Westernport, Md., home last week that apparently broke up a burglary ring.
Tianna A Haslacker, 26, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia for controlled dangerous substances, known in Maryland as CDS.
Allegany County deputies culminated a 2-month investigation in the Westernport and George’s Creek area with a search warrant on a Front Street property in Westernport early last Tuesday morning, Aug. 18.
There they found Austin Michael Harrison, 22, and Meredith Margaret Lynn Grimm, 20. The pair were each charged with 1st-degree burglary, 4th-degree dwelling burglary and theft of $1,500 to $2,500.
In addition, CDS and paraphernalia were found at the home, resulting in charges of possession of heroin and possession of CDS paraphernalia for them and leading to the arrest of Haslacker and 2 others:
• Samantha L Kessel, 38, of Westernport on charges of possession of methamphetamines and possession of paraphernalia; and
• Tyler Scott Harris, 23, of Keyser on charges of possession of heroin and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
Deputies hope to solve several burglaries and thefts as they continue the investigation. They were assisting West Virginia authorities with search warrants on the evidence uncovered.
Additional arrests are expected.
