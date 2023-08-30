Mosquito

A blood donation in Hardy County earlier this month resulted in the reporting of West Virginia’s first 2023 case of the West Nile virus.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed two weeks ago that the case was spotted during a Hardy County blood donation, in a “presumptive viremic donor.”

