A blood donation in Hardy County earlier this month resulted in the reporting of West Virginia’s first 2023 case of the West Nile virus.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed two weeks ago that the case was spotted during a Hardy County blood donation, in a “presumptive viremic donor.”
A Presumptive viremic donor (PVD) is someone who has no symptoms at the time of donating blood through a blood collection agency like American Red Cross, but whose blood tested positive when screened for the presence of West Nile virus, reported CDC data.
In 2023, a total of 27 states have reported cases of the virus in humans.
West Nile Virus is spread through mosquito bites – the biting insects pick it up from infected birds before transmitting it to the blood of humans and other animals.
The CDC reports that 80 percent of people infected with the virus don’t ever develop symptoms, but about one in five infected individuals develop a fever with symptoms like headaches, rashes and body aches.
Most people who get mildly sick from the virus recover completely, but fatigue associated with the virus can last for months.
Regular mosquito prevention techniques are folks’ best bet for staying free of West Nile virus – health professionals recommend wearing insect repellent (bug spray), long-sleeved shirts and long pants.
There have been 190 total confirmed cases of West Nile in humans nationwide this year, as of the CDC’s report on Aug. 15. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.