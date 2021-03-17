Like Earth, our place on it has been changing.
Just after the turn of the 19th to 20th centuries, we lost our forest’s dominant tree, the American Chestnut; now we’re losing the White Ash. Winters are warmer, summers are hotter.
But I’m not all doom and gloom. In some places the air and water are cleaner. The wild turkey, white-tailed deer and black bear have recovered.
This brings me to one of my favorite conservation success stories. In the first decades of the 20th Century, the wood duck was headed for extinction. Under 2 federal laws that were enacted in 1916 and 1918 woodies started recovering.
By 1942 one bird was permitted in the daily bag and possession limits of hunters in all states. Today, the wood duck is one of the most important targets of waterfowl hunters east of the Great Plains.
And now, this recovered bird is in a position to give back, to help us understand the health of the Cacapon River watershed.
Before we get to that, let’s dip into some basic woody biology.
The wood duck is a medium-sized dabbling duck that is native to North America. The drake is drop-dead gorgeous! Field guides use words like “stunning” and “most beautiful duck in North America.” His plumage includes a darkly iridescent head with a slicked back crest, orange-red eyes, a head striped with white, and a breast and neck of rich burgundy.
Woodies forage by dabbling, by tipping their body forward without diving below the surface. Dabbling ducks take off from the water in an almost vertical jump. Once air-bound a woody often squeals as it flies low over the water, thus its other nickname, squealer.
During the winter, wood ducks live in the lowland hardwood forests of the South. In oak bottomlands they forage on acorns and other natural foods. It’s there, on their wintering grounds, that they form pair bonds, mainly during October through March.
In the spring, woodies return northward. Males follow their mate back to her birth area to breed. In the spring — here in a few days if you’re lucky — you’ll see a wood duck pair flying through the forest searching for a nest-hole, like an old pileated woodpecker nest cavity.
To fly through a forest squealers have some specialized adaptations. Their long toes with claws give them the ability to perch on trees. For a duck, they have broad wings and a long tail, which allow them to maneuver nimbly through trees.
Wood duck nests are commonly 40 to 50 feet above the ground. Depending upon the site, the hen may choose a maple, eastern cottonwood, sycamore, beech or basswood. Some females select cavities more than half a mile from surface water.
The hen forms a nest bowl in the punky wood at the bottom of the cavity. As her eggs near hatching, she begins to vocalize. The unhatched ducklings — still inside the eggshell — hear her and respond with their own call.
Hatching is synchronized through this dialogue. All the eggs in a nest hatch simultaneously.
As the eggs are being pipped, or cracked open by the chicks, the hen responds with a maternal call, a soft kuk kuk kuk. The ducklings become imprinted on her uniquely individual call while they are still in the nest.
The female calls the young from the nest hole. With their claws, the ducklings climb up the nest’s inside wall. They jump out, plummet to the ground, gather with the hen, and waddle to the nearest surface water.
During the summer, squealers live in places that combine water and trees. Hens and their ducklings forage in riparian zones, wetlands — the bays of large lakes, river marshes and small woodland ponds.
They exploit foods that are constantly changing because they live in a zone of fluctuating water levels.
As a resident of the Cacapon River watershed I’m happy to share my place with our beautiful, fascinating wood ducks. And here’s the bonus I mentioned: If we listen, squealers can teach us about our place.
As you’ve seen, woodies use various parts of our watershed, like its woodlands, streamside corridors and the Cacapon’s mainstem.
Picture yourself piloting a camera-equipped drone above the Cacapon, enjoying a nice view of its plant corridor and surrounding forest. Then imagine the woody’s seasonal movements, drawn out as stitch lines between different parts of the watershed, multiplied over 10,000 years since the Ice Age — a web of threads that ties our watershed together.
For wood ducks to thrive here, the watershed’s various parts must support its life. If one part of the Cacapon River watershed fails to meet its needs, the squealer will disappear, our lives so much the poorer.
So the number and health of our squealers can be used as an indicator of the overall environmental health of the Cacapon River watershed.
If we take the time to listen, the wood duck helps us understand the health of our place.
George Constantz taught biology at Hampshire High School and is currently writing a book about Appalachian birds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.