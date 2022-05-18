Hillenbrand’s slim lead in 88th likely to lead to recount
Hampshire County’s Rick Hillenbrand held the slimmest of leads last Tuesday — a single vote — in the vote for state delegate from the new 88th District.
After Monday’s canvass in Hampshire and Mineral counties his lead increased to 4.
But New Creek’s Keith Funkhouser, in 2nd place right now, has until 6 this evening (Wednesday, May 18) to ask for a recount. That’s 48 hours after Mineral declared its results official.
“It’s really driven by what Keith wants to do,” Hillenbrand said Tuesday morning.
After May 10’s primary election, Hillenbrand had 793 votes in the 4-way Republican primary. Funkhouser had 792.
Those numbers included the Election Day votes, absentee ballots and early voting. Hillenbrand carried Hampshire County 486 to 127 over Funkhouser, but Funkhouser won Mineral 665 to 307.
Stephen Smoot of Purgitsville had 251 votes and Austin Iman of New Creek had 150 in the final, unofficial results.
When each county’s board of canvass met this Monday — that’s the county commissioners sitting as election officials — late-arriving absentee ballots were added in and provisional ballots were adjudicated.
Provisional ballots are, generally, votes cast on Election Day by people who are presumed registered, but not on the rolls at the precinct they visited. Commissioners decide which ballots to count, based on established guidelines.
Monday’s canvass added 6 votes for Hillenbrand in Hampshire County and 1 for Funkhouser. In Mineral, Funkhouser picked up 6 votes and Hillenbrand 4 more, leaving the totals this Tuesday morning at 803 for Hillenbrand to 799 for Funkhouser.
Any of the 4 candidates can seek a recount. It requires a $300 bond in each county to be recounted.
Hillenbrand said that if Funkhouser files, he will as well, even though he is ahead in the count.
That’s because a candidate who asks for a recount can ask it to be stopped at any point. If, for instance, errors in one precinct switched the edge to Funkhouser, he could call the recount to an end right then.
But if Hillenbrand also files for a recount, he can have the process continue until the counting swings to his advantage or it comes to a natural end.
“It’s a whole bunch of intrigue,” Hillenbrand mused Tuesday.
The 88th District was carved out of the west side of Hampshire County and 2 parts of Mineral County during the redistricting process last year.
The 88th District has 7,498 Hampshire residents in 10 precincts and 9,571 Mineral residents in 9, for a total population of 17,069, It had no incumbent delegate.
Whoever wins the nomination is all but guaranteed to represent the district in Charleston next January because the Democrats have no candidate.
