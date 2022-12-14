ROMNEY — An early-morning fire at the Unity Apartments in Romney on Tuesday resulted in a search and rescue, about 30 displaced residents and 1 injury.
The fire was dispatched at 3:30 a.m., and crews arrived on scene to find the sprinkler system and the fire alarm both activated at the mostly-senior-citizen apartment building on Fairfax Street.
The blaze was confined to the 2nd floor apartment where it originated, and the responding fire crews teamed up with law enforcement to begin evacuating the structure.
One victim was removed from the hallway just outside the fire room, reported the Romney Fire Company, and received care from EMS providers. That patient was flown to a burn center, but as of Tuesday afternoon, no further information on their condition was available. Fire crews rescued several other occupants from the 2nd floor and stairwells.
Approximately 30 residents have been displaced as a result of the Romney blaze.
Right now, a temporary shelter has been established at the Romney Fire Company, and county officials are working with the American Red Cross to assist the displaced residents.
The fire drew crews from all over Hampshire County, as well as crews from Mineral and Hardy. Responding crews included Romney, Burlington, Augusta, Springfield, Levels, Slanesville, Capon Bridge, Fort Ashby, Ridgeley, Short Gap, Fountain, New Creek, Keyser and Moorefield.
The units were at the fire scene for just over 2 hours.
Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons was the officer in charge during the incident.
“I can’t thank the mutual aid agencies, including EMS and law enforcement, enough for their assistance this morning,” he said Tuesday. “This was truly an all-hands-on-deck incident.”
He also expressed thanks to the Potomac Valley Transit Authority for their help in getting the displaced residents to the temporary shelter at the fire station.
Right now, the fire remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
