AUGUSTA — Central Hampshire Public Service District is issuing its users a friendly reminder that Romney residents might want to keep in mind next year.
The district wants people mowing their lawns to be mindful of new radio-controlled meters it is installing across its system.
“The touch pad in the meter lid will be slightly raised,” CHPSD General Manager Jim Hoffman warns. “We would like to warn customers not to mow grass over the lid so as to not break the touch pad.”
A broken touch pad will result in a $500 bill for the owner to pay for replacement, he said.
CHPSD has installed “a couple hundred” of the meters so far. It has 1,200 customers.
Romney is in the process of acquiring radio meters for its water system, to be installed over the next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.