10 burning questions

Stories to keep an eye on this year
Who knew that a traffic stop in Moorefield would explode into judicial misconduct charges against Judge Carter Williams? Or that the Love Shack dog rescue would turn into the spectacle it did?
But there are also stories that don’t just erupt. They keep perking along.
Here are 10 of those that we expect to emerge or wrap up in 2022. Consider yourself forewarned and forearmed.
When will Hampshire County re-enter “green” status on the state Covid-19 tracking map?
The state’s 5-color Covid map has looked to be closer to a 1-color map here in Hampshire over the last few months: red.
However, on Dec. 14, the county saw a return to orange on the map, the 1st time the map has been something OTHER than red since Aug. 25.
That’s a lot of red.
But, with the 50-percent-vaccinated mark in our sights, as well as boosters being administered left and right to already-vaccinated individuals, there’s hope for fewer positive Covid cases in Hampshire County in 2022.
Is there a possibility for the county to see “green” status in the upcoming year? A return to green status is almost synonymous with a return to “normal,” so folks will likely be waiting with baited breath to see if – and when – we get there.
Can a Hampshire County resident win the 88th Delegate District seat?
Maybe, but it will take the right candidate. The new district includes the western end of Hampshire and the southern portion generally below U.S. 50 and west of Route 29 South. But 2 pieces of Mineral County make up the greater portion of the district —the area around Fort Ashby and the area roughly south of 50 and west of Keyser.
Mineral County has 9,571 people in the district to Hampshire’s 7,498.
It’s worth noting that neither of the big population centers in the 2 counties is in the district. Romney is part of the 89th District that includes the rest of Hampshire County and a small portion of Morgan. Keyser is the heart of the 87th District, which is the rest of Mineral County.
One Republican has already said he’s running for the seat. Stephen Smoot of Purgitsville is a one-time aide to Congressman Alex Mooney. Filing begins next Monday (Jan. 10) and runs through Jan. 29.
Which will come first — completion of Capon Bridge’s sewer upgrade or renovation of the green bridge?
Both the town sewer system upgrade and the renovation of the bridge over the Cacapon in Capon Bridge have been in the works for a while.
The Division of Highways held public hearings on bridge plans in the fall of 2017. Initial engineering plans were prepared in 2019.
Work hasn’t begun yet, though the bridge contract was finally awarded to Triton Construction in November. Triton should begin work soon, first building a temporary bridge to carry traffic over the river before work on the old bridge can begin.
Engineering plans for an upgraded town sewer system with a new sewer plant and extension over Bear Garden Mountain to serve the Capon Bridge Technology Park were 1st presented in August 2018. When work finally began, contractor Thrasher Engineering predicted the new system could go online in July 2021.
This did not happen, although crews have been assigned to both ends to complete the project. Thrasher says the work has been delayed by difficulties getting the necessary materials, including components for a new sewer plant.
The town hopes both projects will be completed this year — but which will come first?
When and where will medical marijuana be dispensed in Hampshire County?
The company that has a license for a medical marijuana dispensary says it’s aiming for the end of February, but …
It’s anybody’s guess.
Curative Growth Inc. said in November that supply issues are holding up its plans. The state’s 1st dispensaries opened that month.
Curative Growth has a license for Springfield, but has asked the state for permission to move it to Sunrise Summit, where it wants to operate out of the building that also houses Jill’s Barbershop.
No word yet on the request to move.
Will outside funding come through to preserve the historic state barn on Depot Street?
This year is, without a doubt, going to be a year of decisions about the state barn for the Town of Romney, but Mayor Beverly Keadle said the barn roof needs to be repaired before anything actually happens, preservation-wise.
“It needs a roof to save the building, before we can preserve the building,” Keadle pointed out.
Right now it’s all sort of up in the air; the barn needs a roof, and the Romney Town Council has to approve the applying for grants for the barn, Keadle said. And it’s easier to win grant money if there’s a solid plan for preservation, which poses the biggest question of all: what are they going to DO with the barn?
A committee of residents are working alongside the town to develop fundraising ideas, as well as figure out the best way to get the roof of the barn repaired. Right now, Keadle commented, it seems like it’s a little bit jumbled, but that’s to be expected during this stage.
“Projects have to go through this period,” she said. “It all takes time.”
Regardless, the upcoming year will see definite movement on the repair and preservation of the barn, but as of right now, how the town gets the money (and when) is yet to be determined.
Will Carter Williams be hearing cases at year’s end?
The judge accused of official misconduct goes before a Judicial Hearing Board on Feb. 23, but don’t expect a quick resolution. The board makes findings of fact and interprets the law, but it only has the power to recommend actions to the State Supreme Court.
The board has 60 days to determine its findings and then Williams has 30 days to object. If penalties are recommended and Williams objects, then the State Supreme Court will hold a full hearing on the matter — and then it gets time to issue its ruling.
That could push any penalties against Williams until summer — if he is found guilty of judicial misconduct stemming from a July 11 traffic stop in Moorefield.
The judge, who serves Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton counties, has signaled his aggressive defense in his response to the charges.
“Judge Williams has admitted at all times since the encounter that he was agitated, frustrated, upset, impatient, and worried about his daughters who were then at his residence awaiting his arrival at the time of the traffic stop, and he was rude, impatient, and abrasive during the encounter — and nothing more,” his response acknowledged midway through.
The consequences Williams faces for judicial misconduct include admonishment, public reprimand or censure, fines or unpaid suspension for up to a year on each violation of the code.
Will the new North, West and Central Elementary Schools have new names before they’re built?
With the consolidation of the Romney, Slanesville, Springfield-Green Spring, John J. Cornwell and Augusta Elementary schools into 3 brand-spanking-new buildings, there’s a low hum among the students, families and teachers here: what will the schools be called?
Will the county keep the name “North” for the school to be built in Slanesville, “West” for the school to be built on the old hospital site in Romney and “Central” for the future school in Augusta?
Or, will there be discussion in the upcoming year, with input from students and the community as a whole, surrounding the names, colors and mascots of the 3 new schools set to be completed over the next few years?
Will Hampshire County have its 1st felony jury trial since 2016?
A Hampshire County jury found Johnnie Franklin Wills guilty of grand larceny and conspiracy, and acquitted him on 3 other counts in mid-August 2016.
And Hampshire County hasn’t had a felony jury trial since then. Dan James, the most aggressive prosecutor in Hampshire County history, led that trial, but James resigned a month later to take the prosecutor’s job in his home county, Morgan.
His replacement, Betsy K. Plumer, did not prosecute a case in trial during her nearly 3-and-a-half years in office.
Now her successor, Rebecca Miller, has cases lined up for trial this winter and is almost certain to prosecute the 1st-degree murder case against Austin Holmes-Evans in March.
But trial dates don’t mean trials. Plea agreements can still be reached. Nationwide, 95% of all cases result in a plea agreement rather than a trial.
Will Capon Bridge have 2 festivals this year after 2 years without Founders Day?
In 2020 Capon Bridge’s Founders Day Festival committee canceled the festival, which is normally held the last weekend of September, in June, and though the 2021 Founders Day committee tried again, a summer surge in Covid cases forced 2021’s cancellation in early September.
Last year’s canceled festivals also included what would have been the 1st Cacapon Riverfest in Capon Bridge, planned for August.
The Riverfest cancellation was attributed only in part to Covid-related difficulties mandating masks and social distancing, since there were other problems as well.
Much of the Riverfest was to take place at the River House, which was trying to reopen and restart its arts programs — a lot to do without adding a new festival.
Also, the festival highlight was to be a river parade up the Cacapon to the River House from a boat ramp the DNR has still not constructed.
The boat ramp should be built shortly and the latest wave of the virus should recede, leaving planners of both events ready to hope again.
Will we see 2 festivals in Capon Bridge this year, or are we again doomed to disappointment?
What new eateries will pop up in 2022?
A new era of eateries dawned on Hampshire County this year, with a handful of new restaurants and food vendors making their mark on the hungry masses.
Rt. 50 Biscuits & Burgers (Shanks) and Gig’s BBQ (Slanesville) started serving the community this spring, while Greta’s Kitchen gave unique, tasty food truck cuisine a local twist.
And, of course, this fall finally saw the doors of Crystal Valley Restaurant and Saloon open to Romney and beyond. The restaurant offers a full farm-to-table menu, highlighting local produce and fresh meat, while the Saloon offers beer, wine, mixed drinks and more.
So, what will 2022 bring to our taste buds?
Will Romney see the return of a locally-owned and operated coffee shop? Will other entrepreneurs join the collection of food and community-minded folks looking to feed Hampshire?
