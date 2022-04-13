AUGUSTA — Last week, Daisy Mothershead was out on a 4-wheeler with a couple friends, enjoying her Monday evening the way 13-year-olds tend to do.
The vehicle rolled on Tearcoat Road, and in a split second, the teen’s life was turned upside down, too.
When the 4-wheeler rolled, Daisy hit her head on a tree, fracturing her skull. Her mother, Lori White, was on her way to work in Winchester when she received the call that her daughter, a Romney Middle School 7th grader, had been in a serious accident.
“Her nana was there in less than 10 minutes,” White said. “She was talking…and they didn’t see any evident injuries, so her nana took her straight to the hospital.”
Daisy’s injuries were more severe than they anticipated; she was flown to the pediatric ICU at Ruby Memorial in Morgantown.
“I was in terrible shock,” White recalled of last week’s events. “Especially when I found out about the skull fracture, and that she had to be transported by helicopter to Morgantown. I don’t remember being that fearful ever.”
After a little over a week, the 13-year-old is still in PICU, and White said her daughter has several skull fractures behind her left ear, and 1 in her sinus cavity and jaw.
“They also believe she will never hear in that ear again,” she said.
White is with her daughter in Morgantown now, along with Daisy’s nana and grandfather. She said that while her daughter is recovering from the accident well (she went from being completely intubated to not requiring any oxygen and also standing on her own), she’s still not sure what happened last Monday evening.
“She is still confused about how she got here,” White explained. “It is difficult. I would love for her to understand…it has to be frustrating not knowing or remembering. But she has come a long way in 7 days.”
The community is rallying in support of the middle schooler and her family; an online auction has been set up by Romney’s Kristin Mumpower to support the family during this rough patch with gas money, bills, groceries, and Daisy’s 2 siblings as well, while White stays in Morgantown for the time being. The link to the online auction is https://fb.me/e/2lj20oCfC, but can also be accessed by searching the event name on Facebook: “Online Auction for Daisy Mothershead.”
Mumpower said she’s collecting new and gently-used items and theme baskets until April 27, and bidding will close on Friday, April 29. Item pickup will be May 1.
“Let’s please show this family our love and support during this difficult time,” Mumpower posted on the auction’s Facebook page. “More importantly, please keep Daisy in your prayers.”
