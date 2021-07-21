Pendleton adds auto finance division
FRANKLIN — Pendleton Community Bank is launching a Dealer Finance Division, to be headed by Jason Blosser as dealer finance manager, to oversee the auto lending portfolio throughout the financial institution’s West Virginia and Virginia footprint.
Blosser, in finance since 2000, launched 2 different indirect auto-lending divisions early in his career and has been in the community banking sector since 2006.
Headquartered in Franklin, PCB is an independent community bank with $610 million in assets. Branches stretch from Wardensville to Beckley. o
* * *
Highlands shares jump 51 percent
PETERSBURG — Earnings for Capon Valley Bank and a sister operation jumped by more than 50 percent in the 1st half of 2021.
Highlands Bankshares Inc. said it earned $2.34 million through June 30, up 51.72 percent from its 2020 earnings of $1.54 million.
Net income was $1.74 per share, compared to $1.15 for the 6 months ended June 30, 2020.
The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per share to be paid on Aug. 6 to shareholders of record as of July 30.
Highlands Bankshares Inc. operates 12 banking locations in West Virginia and Virginia through The Grant County Bank and Capon Valley Bank. o
