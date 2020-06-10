ROMNEY — An early morning fire last Wednesday burned the front porch of a historic Romney home that is undergoing renovation.
Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said it was “not the way the local fire chief wants to hear the pager go off at 0725,” informing him that his own house was on fire.
Damage was generally limited to the front porch, but still is estimated at $100,000. The Parsons family had not moved back into the home so nobody was injured.
“It can all be fixed,” Chief Parsons posted on Faceboook. “That’s the important thing.”
The cause is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office, but appears to be accidental, the chief said.
Companies from Romney, Springfield Valley, Fort Ashby and Augusta responded to the 911 call as did the Romney Rescue Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.