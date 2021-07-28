AUGUSTA — Weather permitting, Thursday night’s fair parade may set records.
“They want to make this parade the biggest ever,” said Fair Board Chairman Duane “Punkin” Oates Tuesday morning. “I’ve been having so many more calls about wanting to participate.”
Thursday is the only day calling for any chance of rain, so fingers are crossed.
Weather plagued parade night a few years ago. The 2016 parade was canceled for the 1st time in 40 years and the 2017 parade was stopped partway through when a thunderstorm struck.
This year’s fair — the 64th annual after skipping last year in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic — has a big ending planned.
After Thursday’s parade, magician Tyler Reed will perform at 8.
Friday’s lineup now includes the livestock auction, at 5 p.m. with a choice of 2 different entertainments at 7 — a tractor and truck pull or Joe Hott and the Short Mountain Boys onstage. They’ll play a 2nd set at 9.
Saturday brings the car, truck and tractor show to the fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to noon, hosted by the Full Throttle Car Club. It’s free.
When the gates open at 1, there’s a chainsaw contest with the mud bog at 3. The Mason Dixon Boys play at 7 and 9 Saturday night.
