ROMNEY — The annual SOUPer Bowl of Caring food drive for the Romney food pantry is back in full force.
Many local churches and organizations are involved with the SOUPer Bowl of Caring by collecting food and money to purchase goods for the food pantry. Canned soups and canned vegetables to make soup are just some suggestions. Any food not related to soup is also accepted, but please make sure none of the donated food is expired, as these can’t be used.
This event starts now and runs until Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12. Donations will also be accepted after that date.
The Romney food pantry is housed at the Romney First United Methodist Church at 49 North High Street and serves all of Hampshire County. This year alone, the food pantry served over 1,705 families with an estimated total of feeding 4,935 people.
They distributed an estimated 65,473 pounds of food.
Richard Gray, food organizer for the pantry, said the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season, as well as the Covid situation and increased food prices has taken its toll on the food pantry.
The SOUPer Bowl of Caring is a nationwide event held in January and finalizes on the day of the Super Bowl football game. Several churches are having soup dinners, tailgate parties, or coffee hour following their services, involving their youth to bring awareness to this special event.
All money and food items collected stays in Hampshire County for the food pantry.
This is a fun time to bring more attention to helping those in need. Donations are welcome from any person, business or non-affiliated church group or organization. It is not too late to become involved in this worthwhile drive for the food pantry.
What if everyone watching the big game gave one can or one dollar for hunger relief in our county?
SOUPer Bowl of Caring celebrates 35 years of serving throughout the nation.
For more information, contact chairperson Dot Calvert at 304-822-5496 or Romney First United Methodist Church at 304-822-3023 and speak with Jennifer Roberts or Richard Gray.
The food pantry is open from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
This is a win-win event for all involved. Get on board and get a team together for this year’s SOUPer Bowl of Caring. o
