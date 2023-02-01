Souper Bowl logo

ROMNEY — The annual SOUPer Bowl of Caring food drive for the Romney food pantry is back in full force.

Many local churches and organizations are involved with the SOUPer Bowl of Caring by collecting food and money to purchase goods for the food pantry. Canned soups and canned vegetables to make soup are just some suggestions. Any food not related to soup is also accepted, but please make sure none of the donated food is expired, as these can’t be used.

