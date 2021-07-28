The return of the fair, after being canceled in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic, brought a big opening-night crowd. The 698 people who came through the turnstiles easily surpassed the 451 of 2019 and the 650 of 2018.
“Our attendance was up over 200 from 2019,” noted Fair Board Chairman Duane “Punkin” Oates.
Savannah Kangas grinned from ear to ear as she was crowned Miss Hampshire County Fair, while Hope Bond accepted the title of Miss Mountain Laurel (as well as the people’s choice award).
“All of this has kind of come full circle for me because I held the title of Miss Mountain Laurel’s Outstanding Teen back in 2016, and then 5 years later to the exact day I was crowned Miss Hampshire County Fair,” Kangas explained. “It’s kind of crazy how timing works out sometimes.”
Kangas said she grew up in the Miss America Organization and started competing around age 12, so it’s been an emotional experience for her.
Since there were only 2 queen candidates, pageant organizer Brenda Pyles said there was a unique opportunity for both Kangas and Bond: they each won a title.
Four teen candidates hoped to win a crown as well.
Lexi Whetzel beamed, danced and strutted her way to the title of Miss Hampshire County Fair Outstanding Teen, and Madison Deshong took both Miss Congeniality and Miss Mountain Laurel Outstanding Teen.
Also present on the stage for the pageant was Katelyn Turner, 2012’s Miss Hampshire County Fair, who acted as the master of ceremonies.
Miss West Virginia, Jaelyn Wratchford, also graced the stage and provided encouragement and guidance to the candidates.
The Outstanding Teen and Miss Hampshire County Fair from 2019, sisters Teagan and Monica Werner, gave emotional farewells as their reigns came to an end Monday night.
There were smiles, tears and hugs as the sisters thanked their friends, family and each other for the 2 years of inspiration and encouragement during their reigns.
As with the pageant, the number of people participating in the livestock barn or for exhibit ribbons is down from 2019. Not quite 100 youth are showing livestock instead of the usual 140 to 150.
Organizers said exhibits are down in the 4-H hall, CEOS building and crops building as well.
But good weather — it was hot and dry Monday — and pent-up demand for social interactions brought people to the fairgrounds.
Oates said business was steady at both the big and little kitchens.
He paid tribute to a couple of additions.
Nellie’s Flower Farm of Augusta provided flowers for the tables in the dining hall, drawing many comments, Oates said.
“It made our dining hall stand out,” he said.
And a new ice cream vendor from Elkins gave Oates a good first impression of the 64th annual Hampshire County Fair. o
