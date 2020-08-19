State’s 4-step metric guides classes, sports
A new color-coded system is following West Virginia into the school year as a part of the “new normal,” allowing schools to determine how instruction, athletics and extracurricular activities will happen based on the number of active, positive COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Justice alluded to this metric 2 weeks ago when he was discussing back-to-school guidelines for the Mountain State, but he didn’t unveil the plan officially until Friday’s press conference, and on Monday he spoke about some updates to the system.
“We listened to the experts and we came up with something that was revolutionary; something that no one in the nation has come up with: our color-coding system,” Justice said Monday, adding that a system like this needs to be fluid.
With an updated-daily map on the West Virginia Dept. of Education website, each county is color-coded based on how many active COVID-19 cases appear in that county’s population.
Here’s the breakdown of the colors:
Green– 3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people. In-person instruction can carry on, with schools continuing to follow health-conscious practices to minimize the spread of the virus.
Yellow– 3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000 people. While in-person instruction can continue, local health departments and education leaders can collaborate to find ways to lower the case count.
Orange– 10-24.9 cases per 100,000 people. Aggressive mitigation measures to control the virus’ spread should be implemented, such as requiring masks for 6th grade and up at all times.
Red– 25+ cases per 100,000 people. In-person instruction is suspended, and so are all school-related activities until the yellow level is maintained in the county for 7 days in a row.
As of Tuesday’s map, Hampshire County is sitting in the yellow.
Calling the plan “innovative,” Justice explained how the metric works for cases in a contained location within a county. In the event of an outbreak in a correctional facility, nursing home, etc., all positive inmates/residents will count as 1 positive incidence toward the metric, since the case occurred in a contained location.
Staff members in these locations, however, will count as 1 positive each, because of their potential to spread the virus to the outside community.
“We have basically decided that we’re really trying to focus on just the community spread,” said West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh.
While the map affects outcomes for in-person instruction, it affects athletics as well. If the county is in the Green or Yellow zones, sports will proceed. If the county is labeled as Orange, athletic competitions will be canceled but teams can continue practicing on their own.
If the county is Red, all athletics are shut down.
This metric provides guidance for Hampshire County to monitor cases and determine what is best for the schools based on data and numbers.
The map, to be updated daily, can be found at https://wvde.us/school-reentry-metrics-protocols/. To see how each school is prepping for welcoming students back into the classroom, each Hampshire County school has a specific back-to-school plan on the Hampshire County Schools website, https://boe.hamp.k12.wv.us/.
