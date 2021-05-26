ROMNEY — Megan Shanholtz is stepping away from the quiet halls of the Hampshire County Public Library and starting a new chapter of her professional career after 7 years of being the library’s director.
Shanholtz, who grew up in Fort Ashby and attended Shepherd University, has been the Romney library’s director through a number of pivotal moments over the years. She helped guide the library through a pandemic and she saw the library levy fail to pass last spring, and advocated for the importance of libraries as community hubs, and she saw success when the levy passed in the fall.
Her new position will be as a grants manager for the city of Frederick, Md., which is a little bit different from being at the helm of the Hampshire County mainstay.
“I’m very excited; I think it’s going to be an interesting change,” Shanholtz said with a laugh. “I’ve wanted to move to the Frederick, Winchester region for a while.”
Shanholtz is getting her wish, and her last day at the library will be June 4, and then across state lines she’ll go.
After accepting the job in Frederick a few weeks ago, Shanholtz said both she and the library are gearing up for the change.
“It’s been a lot of the transition stuff, and getting things in line for the move,” she said. “I’m excited, but I’ll be a lot more excited when it’s all done.”
The library has listed Shanholtz’s position on several library-specific sites, she said, and they’re waiting to see what applications roll in.
“There’s just a lot of transitioning happening, more than expected, a little bit,” she said.
While Shanholtz is looking forward to stepping into a new role in a new place after being captain of the HCPL ship for 7 years, she said it’d be a little bittersweet to leave the library.
“I enjoy working in libraries,” she remarked. “I’m going to miss it, of course. And the staff is great.”
She said that the main reason she feels so optimistic about leaving the library is that there have been a lot of improvements and growth, and she’s confident that she’s leaving it on solid ground.
“The library is just in a really, really good place,” she explained. “The funding is secured for 5 years, the building is in a good place, I think our relationship with the community is good and I think we’ve made some really good progress for a new director to step in and it all will flow well.”
With the library seeing growth and continued community support, Shanholtz said she’s feeling positively about making the move to Frederick. She recalled a moment where she felt like she was ready for the library to change hands.
“We had a consortium meeting recently, and I remember when it was done, just looking down from the balcony and seeing all of the changes,” she recounted. “It just kind of cemented the fact that I’d be good turning it over to a new director.”
