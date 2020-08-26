Camper fires and brush fires kept Hampshire County fire crews busy over a 4-day stretch.
Two fires at campgrounds led Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons to issue this reminder about shutting off appliances, which were apparently at the center of both blazes.
On Thursday morning a camper at Wapocoma Campground on River Road west of Romney caught fire, destroying the vehicle and singing those around it, Parsons said.
“We lost our camper this morning,” owner Brittany Clark posted on her Facebook page Thursday. “No one is hurt. Just everyone is devastated.
The fire began in the area of the refrigerator. Crews from Romney, Springfield, Burlington and New Creek fought that blaze.
Friday night, a 911 call came in around 9:30 p.m. from Milleson’s Mill in Springfield of another camper fire.
Again, Parsons said, the cause was the refrigerator.
This time, things went better for the camper’s owners, but worse for the Springfield Valley fire company.
Owners used fire extinguishers to douse the blaze before it did much damage.
But on its way to the scene, a Springfield Valley truck rolled when weight shifted as it turned onto Milleson Road.
Fire Chief Jerry Loudin said the truck’s driver, the only occupant, was uninjured.
“We will assess the damages in the coming days,” he said, calling it a mechanical failure.
Romney, Levels, Slanesville, Fort Ashby and Burlington fire companies were called out along with the Springfield Rescue Squad.
Augusta led responses to a pair of brush fires — one mid-morning Sunday in the Golden Acres area one Friday afternoon about 12 miles south on Ford Hill Road.
