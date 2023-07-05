Green

Romney Clerk and Treasurer Keri Shreve (left) and Mayor Beverly Keadle show other grant recipients proposed plans to make the town greener.

ROMNEY — The grass will be looking greener on the downtown side of Romney, with two grants on the way totaling over $70,000 for “Green” projects.

The Chesapeake Bay Trust, in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), awarded Romney two grants as part of the Chesapeake Bay Green Streets, Green Jobs, Green Towns (G3) Grant Program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.