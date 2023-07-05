ROMNEY — The grass will be looking greener on the downtown side of Romney, with two grants on the way totaling over $70,000 for “Green” projects.
The Chesapeake Bay Trust, in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), awarded Romney two grants as part of the Chesapeake Bay Green Streets, Green Jobs, Green Towns (G3) Grant Program.
The grants assist communities in creating and implementing plans to lessen stormwater runoff, increase green space in urban areas, improve the health of nearby rivers, streams, the Chesapeake Bay and the local population, create “green jobs,” reduce energy use and improve livability in towns and cities.
“It’s just really exciting; it’s exciting to win an award,” Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle said, emphasizing her excitement that both awards are 100 percent grant funded.
The first grant of $43,886 will be for the installation of 65 native trees in areas with a low amount of canopy and, in turn, cut down on the amount of stormwater runoff, which is “a real problem in town.”
This project will affect three areas in downtown Romney. One large stretch will run on Mains Street’s bare sidewalk, running from the east side of the old courthouse to around the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. The town of Romney will work with the State’s urban forester to select the types of trees that will take care of the sidewalks and also manage runoff.
The second section will be a “viewshed” in the state barn area on Depot Street. This area will specifically separate out the view of the industrial-looking sewer plant so that the barn area feels more forested. The third planting of trees will be at Depot Park on Sioux Lane.
The other grant is for an engineered design, an amount of $28,250, for green infrastructure on South Marsham Street. The plans and design will not only enhance the aesthetic look of the community but will service environmental features.
Town Attorney Logan Mantz, the grant writer for both projects, said that after the experts have designed the plans, the town will write up another grant for the implementation of the project.
So when will the town see this work begin?
Mantz said the tree planting will occur from the fall into next spring and the engineered design from late summer into the fall.
Alana Hartman, who works with the region’s EPA, stressed that the funds are accessible annually for local communities to improve runoff in the town that they live in, which would then create a bigger, positive impact on Cacapon River, South Branch Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay. Folks can begin submitting applications from December until March each year and are highly encouraged to ask their region’s representatives questions.
A total of 36 projects across Maryland, Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia, Virginia and West Virginia were funded through G3 Grant Programs.
