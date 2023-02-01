The American Pickers are headed back to the Mountain State – and will be filming episodes of the History Channel show throughout West Virginia this upcoming March.
The show is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking,” following skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for the nation’s most valuable antiques. They’re always excited to find sizeable, one-of-a-kind collections and learn the stories behind them.
And it’s not just about the items, either, but the characters along the way. The Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue these forgotten relics, as well as meet the unique folks who are in possession of these antiques. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life – and learn a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years, and are always looking to discover something new. That “something new” could be right here in Hampshire County.
They’re taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by West Virginia and the CDC, but they’re excited to meet collectors, discuss their years of picking and hear some memorable stories.
They’re on the hunt for leads right now, and they’d love to check out your collection. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection of antiques that the Pickers can spend a few hours looking through, they’d love to hear from you.
Remember, they only “pick” from collections belonging to individuals, not businesses, flea markets, museums, businesses or anything open to the public. If you’re interested, send them your name, phone number, location and a description of the collection, along with photos.
Want to get picked?
• “American Pickers” is coming to West Virginia in March and is looking for “large, rare collections and things they’ve never seen before” to include in the show.
• If you think you have what they want, send your name, town and state, phone number, where your collection is located, and a description of your items to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com, call 646-493-2184 or message them on their Facebook page, @GotAPick
• They only pick private collections, no businesses or anything open to the public.
