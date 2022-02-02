ROMNEY — After the exciting success of last year’s online auction for Romney Rotary’s “Kisses in Winter,” it’s returning next weekend for both an in-person and online event, offering 2 ways to raise money for Hampshire County youth and athletics.
The annual event aims to raise money for Hampshire County youth and Hampshire High School athletics, as the Rotary Club pairs up with the Trojan Athletic Association.
Last year, the Rotary substituted an online-only auction to raise money for the traditional in-person soiree because of Covid-19 worries.
They were wildly successful.
“We raised over $15,000 last year,” remembered TAA secretary Sarah Pearce. “Traditionally, we had entertainment, catering, a silent and live auction at the event all in one night, but last year, we discovered with our online-only event that we reached so much more of our community.”
Because of last year’s online success, this year’s event will include both an online auction and an in-person event, to get the best of both worlds.
The earnings for the Kisses in Winter fundraising event go to the general fund, Pearce explained, which pays for things like an activity bus at HHS for a year, refinishing the gym floor, and meal stipends for athletes and coaches who qualify for state-level competitions.
“This is our largest fundraiser,” she added.
The online auction will open on Friday, Feb. 4, on the TAA Facebook page. TAA member Joey Charlton emphasized that while Romney Rotary will be doing the online auction, it can only be accessed from the TAA Facebook page. Bidding will open at 8 p.m. on Friday night, and the event will end at 8 p.m. “sharp” on Feb. 10, Charlton said.
After a year’s hiatus from the in-person shindig, the doors of the Bottling Works in Romney will be open wide on Feb. 12 for a live event running from 7 p.m. until midnight. Pearce detailed that the event would include an in-person auction (in addition to the online auction), entertainment, drinks and catering.
“It’s a really fun time for everyone who attends, and it’s humbling to see that we have such a generous community,” Pearce said.
It’s a ticketed event, and Charlton pointed out that tickets can be purchased by contacting any TAA member (a list of members is on their Facebook page), at either the Romney or Capon Bridge FNB branches or at HHS. Tickets are $40 each, $75 for 2 and to reserve an entire table is $300. For more information on where to buy tickets, auction item pickup and other fundraising information, keep an eye on the TAA Facebook page.
“We have some of the best athletes, both on and off the field here in our home county,” Charlton said. “I know many of them personally, and they are great leaders…you have the opportunity now to support them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.