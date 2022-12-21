CAPON BRIDGE — Monday night’s school board meeting saw the approval of Ann Downs as the new Capon Bridge Elementary School principal.
“I love the opportunity for changes. I like change. I like taking on new challenges,” Downs said of the announcement. She’s the current principal at Capon Bridge Middle School.
Though there has yet to be a set start date on when Downs will step into her new role, she has clear goals of what she wants to implement at the Elementary School level.
“I definitely want to work on project-based learning and, of course, collaboration within the classroom. A lot of my focus is going to be math,” Down said. “I am really excited to work on math, making math matter and bringing those scores up.”
Developing kids’ questions skills is a top priority, along with solving word problems, reading and, well, just about everything else.
Athletics is also under her radar for CBES because she believes children “need to have activities.”
After several years of leading the middle school kids, Downs says the team at CBMS is in “a good place; they can do it.”
Downs made the announcement to her staff on Monday, admitting that they were a bit of a sad team that day.
“We worked through a lot together – the pandemic, post-pandemic. We have just been through a lot of experiences. We have a great school,” she explained.
Though the staff at CBMS was sad to hear the news, they are excited for her to take the new opportunity.
“I want to build a strong team. With that team, work at creating the problem solves, the collaborators that we need our children to be,” she said.
Downs’ position as principal will have to be posted, and because it’s in the middle of the year, there is not really a way of knowing when exactly she will transition to the elementary school, but she hinted hopes for her assistant to apply for the position.
“I love this school. I love my community. It is where I live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.