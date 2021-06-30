A grieving mother remembers Johnny
In between lies a mother’s grief.
Rohini Benjamin, who gave birth to Johnathan Benjamin Adams, visited the gravesite of her only son on his birthday, June 5.
“I miss him so much it still hurts,” Rohini wrote on her Facebook page. “I’m dying inside and wish I could see your smile.”
Rohini decorated her son’s tombstone with flowers, balloons and a bobblehead of the New England Patriots.
“He was a very loving kid who loved sports,” she said. “He was friendly and outgoing with a lot friends and a great student. He was just a bundle of joy.”
Johnny’s body was discovered last July 18 in a shallow grave in a hard-to-reach wooded area in the Hanging Rock subdivision, off North River Road.
Austin Holmes-Evans, a 16-year-old cousin of Johnny’s, was charged with 1st-degree murder in March. A pre-trial hearing on the murder charge and others is scheduled for July 31.
Johnny arrived in Hampshire County in March of 2020 after his foster parents, Angel and Janis Jaquez (Johnny’s great-aunt), sent him here due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The reason why Johnny was staying with the Jaquezes, is that they were family members of my ex-husband, and I didn’t want him in the system,” Rohini explained. “I wanted him with family.”
Although Rohini had no parental rights regarding Johnny, Angel Jaquez says, he and Janis still tried to keep Rohini in Johnny’s life.
“It was very open with Johnny,” Angel says. “‘You want to go see her? Go see her.’ But we had no obligations.”
Regular visits went by the wayside in the fall of 2018, Angel says, after Johnny cut a visit short and came home in tears over name-calling.
“A long time passed before he asked me to go back and see them,” Angel says.
Both Angel and Rohini acknowledge a strained relationship.
“The family and me don’t get along,” she says.
“My wife and her, they really don’t get along,” Angel says, but adds, “My wife did recognize tremendously that Rohini was the mother and she was in pain. Before the death of Johnny she had been through a lot.”
That included a divorce from Johnny’s father, who went to prison in 2010 on sexual assault charges, and her own personal struggles.
And then there’s this: a vivid dream Rohini says she had prior to finding Johnny was missing.
“My son was standing there and blood was pouring from his head,” she recalls. “I was talking to him in the dream asking him, ‘Baby why are you crying? Why are you bleeding?’”
Within days of his disappearance, both Rohini and the Jaquezes ended up in Hampshire County looking for the boy.
When his body was discovered last July 18, their lives changed, family dynamics changed and both Rohini Benjamin and Angel Jaquez began a new search.
“We want justice for Johnny,” Angel said.
Review Senior Editor Jim King contributed to this report.
