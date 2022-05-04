Mayors from across the state were in attendance last week when West Virginia Auditor J.B. McCuskey talked about next steps after the passage of Senate Bill 552, which will help municipalities address dilapidated buildings.
Beginning in June, the bill will provide $10 million to help cities and counties demolish structures doing more harm than good when it comes to safety and also property values.
As we all know, $10 million is just the tip of the iceberg for the amount of money needed to tackle a major problem in many Mountain State communities. In fact, McCuskey told MetroNews the problem costs closer to $300 million.
This is the kind of reform that will make a difference as we work to revitalize our communities, reinvigorate our population and transition our economy.
The Intelligencer, Wheeling
Toss aside V.A. proposal
We already knew proposals by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs would do more harm than good for West Virginia veterans, but state Veterans Assistance Secretary Ted Diaz hammered the point home earlier this week. He warned members of the state legislature’s Select Committee on Veterans’ Affairs about the proposed reduction in accessible facilities and services.
Though federal officials describe the changes as improvements that would modernize services, it is clear those same folks are more worried about change for change’s sake than serving veterans in states where services are most needed.
… As a nation, we promised those who were willing to give their lives for the rest of us we would give them the care they deserved. Tossing aside that promise would not be on the table, if bureaucrats in D.C. understood what our veterans face, and the challenges in the rural communities so many of them call home.
Parkersburg News and Sentinel
Coal won’t keep lights on, if
Covid-19 and energy embargoes against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, among other factors, have contributed to high inflation. The cost of doing business is higher, and any utility is going to look to recoup that by charging its customers more.
But the persistent rate hikes and mind-boggling decisions both agencies have inflicted on West Virginians just in the past couple of years make AEP’s latest request to raise rates by $297 million — roughly $18 a month per West Virginia customer — seem cruel.
West Virginia used to tout its low energy rates as a plus for residents and potential businesses. Now, West Virginians pay some of the highest utility rates in the country, and recent history does not suggest it is going to get better as the PSC considers this latest rate increase.
Charleston Gazette-Mail o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.