Tiny houses may shape tourism here in a big way
A huge, itty-bitty trend – tiny houses.
They’re just what they sound like; these livable structures are smaller than your typical house, and give folks an opportunity to lead a lifestyle without as much “stuff.” They’re usually no bigger than 600 square feet, and can be as small as 100 square feet.
So “tiny” is an apt description, and it’s a trend that has reached the hollers of Hampshire County.
“It’s really starting to boom in this area,” said David Bradfield, with Bradfield Mullins Excavating. “We’ve actually had 6 different builds here within Hampshire and Morgan counties.”
One of these builds is just getting started: Stephanie Santos and her family, who reside just over the Virginia border in Lake Holiday, bought about 40 acres off Dillons Run and are looking to create a tiny home community.
Santos and her husband Patrick have been involved in real estate flips in the past, she explained, “but we were wanting another creative outlet.”
Their goal, she said, is to have 3 or 4 of these tiny houses on their property; 2 of the homes will be built offsite and dropped in, and 1 will be stick-built on their land.
Each one will have a hot tub.
“They’ll just be something fun for groups to rent,” Santos said. “We’re honestly targeting younger groups, people to come and see, get out and get an escape and create these memories that are cool and unique.”
There’s an inherently whimsical quality about a house of this size, and that fun element is key in attracting a younger crowd looking for something a little “different.”
“Not like a hotel,” she added.
With the supply shortage affecting building times for structures of any size, the tiny house phenomenon has another benefit: less supplies, and therefore less construction time.
“You just can’t build houses (now) as quick as they want them to be up,” Bradfield explained. “The faster you can get in and get it done, the more houses you can do.”
Santos’ family was weighing 2 different options for their tiny home community: the Capon Bridge area and Berkeley Springs.
They decided on the former (“It just has some beautiful scenery,” she said), and now that the 1st house was delivered and assembled last, the project is truly full-steam ahead. Santos said it’s been a “family affair” to get the property ready for the houses, including some help from her 14-year-old son Tanner.
The 1st house will have a “Moroccan” decoration scheme, she said – “Jewel tones inside, with lots of color and texture.”
Each house will have a different décor theme once they’re all completed. The community is going to be called “Wisteria Lane,” Santos said, and she’s been using social media to create connections and share the project’s progression.
Bradfield added that these homes became popular when Covid-19 hit in 2020, and have stayed a top building trend.
“It was kind of unheard of,” he said. “Now permitting is actually switched and even geared a little more toward tiny homes.”
