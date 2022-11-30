KEYSER — Get in the holiday spirit as Highland Arts Unlimited welcomes everyone “Home for the Holidays” as Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., returns to the Church-McKee Arts Center at Potomac State College for 1 show only at 3 p.m., Dec. 4.
The West Virginia native and 2011 winner of America’s Got Talent is celebrating his 12th annual “Home For The Holidays” Christmas tour by doing 12 performances in 12 different towns across West Virginia.
The 2022 Christmas tour will feature Landau crooning his way through an all-new show filled with Christmas classics and fan favorites from the Great American Songbook.
His special guest for the holiday tour will be a non-musical variety act, the Cline Twins, as the young Canadian brothers from the 2022 America’s Got Talent season will bring their amazing hockey stick dynamics to dazzle audiences.
The “Home For The Holidays” 2022 tour is presented by West Virginia Adult Education (WVAE), and its “Never Too Late To Graduate” platform. Murphy is a proud spokesperson for WVAE and received his high school equivalency diploma in a graduation ceremony earlier this year with other adult learners. WVAE staffers will be on hand to assist those interested in earning their diplomas.
Tour attendees are encouraged to bring a new, not-wrapped toy to the show for Murphy’s “Kids Joy Toy Drive” and receive a digital copy of his “Christmas Made For Two” full-length Christmas album.
Tickets for the performance are $35 and can be purchased at the door or on Eventbrite.com.
Admission for the upcoming concert is free to HAU members and Potomac State College students. Area students under 18 are admitted free and young children are admitted free with a paying adult.
Special requirements can be arranged for persons with disabilities with advanced notice, by calling 304-788-9465.
For more information please call 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465.
The Highland Arts season will continue in 2023 with the Peabody Ragtime Ensemble on April 23.
This year’s programs are dedicated to Dr. Charles Whitehill for his many years of service to Highland Arts Unlimited, Inc.
Highland Arts is an all-volunteer organization that depends on individual memberships and, if approved, financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, and financial support from the Mineral County Board of Education, with generous in-kind support from Potomac State. o
