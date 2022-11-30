Murphy

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

KEYSER — Get in the holiday spirit as Highland Arts Unlimited welcomes everyone “Home for the Holidays” as Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., returns to the Church-McKee Arts Center at Potomac State College for 1 show only at 3 p.m., Dec. 4.

The West Virginia native and 2011 winner of America’s Got Talent is celebrating his 12th annual “Home For The Holidays” Christmas tour by doing 12 performances in 12 different towns across West Virginia.

