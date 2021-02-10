All Hampshire County schools will be fully remote tomorrow, Thursday Feb. 11, due to winter weather. Teachers may work remotely from home. All other staff are to contact their administrator for assignments.
ALSO: The Hampshire COunty Committee on Aging has canceled meal service — both at its senior centers and by delivery — for today, Thursday, Feb. 11
• Drive-through Covid-19 testing at the Fairgrounds is canceled.
• Hampshire County government offices will be closed today, Thursday, Feb. 11.
• The Hampshire Review office is closed.
• Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College has called off classes for Thursday because of the overnight snowstorm.
