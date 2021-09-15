Review Staff
Helping Hands is asking for a moratorium on donations.
Don’t drop off items until Oct. 1, the Romney resale shop asks would-be donors.
The reason is the increase in Covid cases. It has put a strain on Helping Hands’ ability to handle all the items that pass through the store.
* * *
Next Tuesday — Sept. 21 — is the last full day of summer. Fall begins at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.
* * *
Bluegrass and old-time gospel music, food and fellowship in the park are on tap for Sept. 25.
Admission is a nonperishable food item or freewill offering. Proceeds will go to area food pantries.
Delray Christian Church is bringing the shindig to Central Hampshire Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that Saturday.
Acts scheduled include Beggar’s Belief, Bud’s Collective, the Maysville Express, Centerfire Bluegrass and Josh Oldaker.
Barbecue chicken, hotdogs, sides and soda will be available. For more information, call Jo at 410-980-9323
* * *
An Augusta man was indicted by the Mineral County grand jury last week.
James Richard Lewis was charged with 5 counts of computer fraud. In all the grand jury indicted 24 people.
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas price fell 0.5 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations. The West Virginia average was 3.9 cents lower than a month ago, but 79.4 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 1.9 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.15 Sunday. The national average is down 2.8 cents from a month ago, but up 97.7 cents from a year ago. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.