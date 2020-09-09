GREEN SPRING — Wendell Manor will be open for business leading up to Halloween.
“Because what else is there to do past 7:30 at night?” the haunted house’s Facebook page asked last week.
Wendell Manor is the mythical setting for each year’s activity at the House of the Setting Sun, the area’s largest haunted house.
The COVID-19 pandemic means a few changes in operations for 2020. First off, masks — and we mean protective masks, not Halloween masks — will be required.
The operation will be cash only this year, $15 per person.
Opening night will be Sept. 25. The haunted house will be open each Friday and Saturday from 7:30 to 11 p.m. through Halloween.
Special blackout nights will be on Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30.
“You get a glow stick that may be with you at the end,” says Saundra Stinnette, who oversees operations.
This will be the 29th year for the operation, staged by the nonprofit Community Involvement for Kids. The operation was a haunted forest for a couple of years after the original house burned down in 2008.
Each year upwards of 100 kids are involved in presenting the haunted house. Those who volunteer 100 hours receive a $500 scholarship.
