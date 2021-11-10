During a conversation yesterday, a close couple asked for prayer for their son who has been in the Air Force for 10 years now. They said he has filed for a religious exemption and that the deadline has passed and still no word.
The reason for concern is that depending on his command officer he could face an article 92 hearing. Article 92 defines disobeying a direct order as 3 types of offenses — violations or failures to obey lawful general orders or regulations, failures to obey other lawful orders and dereliction of duty. Article 92 charges are common in many prosecutions. It does not take very much effort for the government to find an allegation under Article 92 in most cases.
According to his JAG officer, depending on his commanding officer’s decision he could be charged with either failure to obey a lawful general order or regulation; or failure to obey other lawful orders if he does not receive a religious exemption.
He and several of his friends could see themselves facing a sentence up to dishonorable discharge, forfeiture of all pay and allowances, and confinement for 2 years, the maximum punishment for a violation or failure to obey lawful general order or regulation.
Or, for violation of or failure to obey other lawful orders, the maximum punishment is a bad-conduct discharge, forfeiture of all pay and allowances, and confinement for 6 months.
As you could imagine if this was your child you would be concerned too. They told me that if the Air Force would let him resign his commission he would walk away and never look back. He said he has been proud to have served his country, but now it’s time to move on for conscience sake.
Based on Brig. Gen. Darrin Cox, surgeon general at Army Forces Command, “commanders want to ensure they are following the rules. I think that we just want to ensure that we were consistent and equitable.”
It’s not just the rank-and-file that are struggling with this; several high-level officers, including an Army lieutenant colonel, have resigned or are trying to resign because they believe that requiring troops to be vaccinated for Covid-19 is an “unlawful, unethical, immoral and tyrannical order.”
As a mater or fact more and more governors from both sides of the isle have been speaking out, like Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly of Kansas, who stated at a news conference, “While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas. States have been leading the fight against Covid-19 from the start of the pandemic. It is too late to impose a federal standard now that we have already developed systems and strategies that are tailored for our specific needs. I will seek a resolution that continues to recognize the uniqueness of our state and builds on our on-going efforts to combat a once-in-a-century crisis.”
Some governors have brought lawsuits to the courts, including Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, who successfully filed a suit to temporarily halt the Biden vaccine mandate on the grounds that it has “grave statutory and constitutional issues.” This was handed down by the 5th Circcuit Court of Appeals on Saturday.
I have a friend whose wife just lost her job at a Northern California hospital about 4 weeks ago for refusing to take the shot. She stated, “I have worked for 14 months without a shot here in this hospital. You didn’t tell me I had to have it from March of 2020 until now. What’s changed beside a presidential mandate? I was healthy enough before.”
Now for everyone who thinks that taking the shot is no big deal or that people should get on board and just do it; I believe it is a choice that each individual has the right to decide for themselves. And any mandate by any president to do so may not be legal and we will see the outcome of this in the courts. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.