I am wondering about ideas, hopes, possibilities and dreams for the future — the “new normal.”
Around about now, we may be/are tired of the heat and yearning for cooler, drier autumn weather. We flash on memories of other autumns — school days, harvest festivals, drives in the country — and find our minds subtly nudged by the holidays that follow — Thanksgiving and Christmas and then the new year.
Autumn dreaming is a different sort of dreaming, perhaps left over from those school days when we had new clothes (most of us?) and looked forward to meeting new friends (and reuniting with old ones). Some of us dreaded school.
Perhaps those dream memories are about escaping into something else — some next. Remember kicking autumn leaves and wondering when the snow would come and school be closed.
Remember the smell of the air? The difference in the wind and how good that first day of snuggling warm inside felt after the summer heat?
Because this autumn we are all tired of thinking about pandemics and (perhaps) politics and climate change, I let my mind wander off into pleasant by-ways, wander into maybes and futures and a little just plain happiness.
Let’s wander into the past and the future — let’s wander and wonder how it could be, how it was and who-why-when it changed and what parts of the past might work in today’s future.
I have been reading the old South Branch Intelligencers and Hampshire Reviews online. What a rich history this area has! Here are some wanderings and dreamings inspired by that reading in no particular order.
There used to be many shops along Main Street — in one article from the past it was reported that there were 37 — where did they go? What if we had:
• Bookstores (used and new books — maybe a Friends of the Library bookstore that would be year-round and save the library from having to deal with that?)
• Art shops and galleries and studios (the Co-op is doing a wonderful job — there could be more venues — customers like choices)
• Antique shops (where does all of the old furniture go?)
• Coffee shops, tea shops and bakeries (where does one go to sit and chat with friends?)
• Cafes and restaurants (at one time there were at least half a dozen on Main Street)
• Dressmakers (wouldn’t it be wonderful to have someone to make pretty dresses and things locally out of interesting fabrics instead of just what is offered at stores?)
• Upholsterers, furniture makers and repairers (someone to make bookshelves, tables and chairs out of local wood) Celebrations and fun:
• Someone suggested a water feature like in Winchester (a sort of fountain where children (and adults) could run around and cool off on hot days and perhaps turned into a skating rink in the winter?)
• Independence Day celebrations (Used to be a big all-day event at Hampshire Park with softball, horseshoes, woodchopping, greased pole, sack races, 3-legged race, tug-o-war, hog-calling, old-time fiddler and string music ending with a square dance and of course lots of good food.)
• A performance venue for Romney — maybe the Bottling Works? — like The River House in Capon Bridge.
• Summer sessions about various arts with classes and workshops (look up the Penland School and John C. Campbell Folk School — both in North Carolina — and writers’ workshops and ...?)
• Museums (there is one now in Taggart Hall — maybe various empty buildings could be turned into museums — each focusing on different aspects of local history — French and Indian Wars, Revolutionary War through to Civil War, post-Civil War, World Wars, etc — you get the picture?)
• Dances (there used to be dances and parties — “barn” dances were being planned before pandemic hit — stay tuned for the future)
I am sure that I will have stepped on some toes with this op-ed. These are just my dreams because of course I can’t know everyone else’s. There are many people working on the future for this area — Re-fresh Restart Romney, the mural project of the Arts council and more — and their efforts are to be applauded.
Let’s think of ways we can support them and our local businesses. Let’s dream our way into the New Normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.