Hampshire County’s housing market is cooling down from the sizzling hot seller days of 2021, but limited inventory may be the reason for those dwindling numbers.
“Even with the interest rates going up, there is still high demand for real estate,” said Kate Nazelrod with Pioneer Ridge Realty.
Keenan Shanholtz with West Virginia Land & Home Realty agreed and pointed out that despite the rates being up, the lack of inventory of homes for sale is what’s holding the prices up.
“I think we are going to be in this pattern for a while,” he said.
The reason for low inventory?
National builders aren’t sweeping into the county to build new homes, Shanholtz explained. Also, families who wish to upgrade to bigger and better homes are hesitant to do so when they consider current interest rates.
“People just don’t want to walk away from that low-interest rate,” he said.
As of Monday, June 19, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage in West Virginia was 6.16 percent, according to Business Insider. Contrastingly, the average for a 30-year mortgage rate for the year 2021 was 3.36 percent. And while the Federal Reserve decided not to raise interest rates last Wednesday – which they had raised consecutively since March 2022 – that doesn’t guarantee that rate hikes are over. The real estate market in Hampshire County is still “hotter than it was pre-Covid,” but it’s not the frenzy it used to be 18 months ago, Shanholtz said.
He recalled that it used to be normal to receive around seven offers 10 percent above a home’s listing price. Now, he might get three offers only slightly above the sticker price.
But there is a pattern.
Shanholtz said a nice residential home under $300,000 is a “really hot ticket, anything under $200,000 – you’re definitely going to have multiple offers.”
Two of the more expensive homes he sold recently sat in the $700,000 range – but those tend to lure in out-of-state second homebuyers and sit on the market longer.
From January 1 to June 19, residential sales in Hampshire were at 105 compared to 134 over the same period in 2022. So far this year, the average residential sale price is $213,755, slightly less than the $242,117 average in the same period in 2022. The average number of days a home stays on the market year-to-date is 29 days, compared to 40 days in the same time period last year.
Shanholtz said this doesn’t necessarily mean the housing market is worse this year compared to previous years. It could simply be that there have been fewer high-dollar homes available, which can drive the average cost down.
The real number to pay attention to, he argued, is the sale-to-list ratio which so far this year is 95.56 percent of the listing price compared to 98.56 percent over the same period last year.
Although the average sale price is down 15 percent, the difference between the list and sale prices is only down 3 percent.
Even though the rampant market has slowed down some, agents are still busy.
Just last week, Nazelrod had a listing that went into contract within six hours and another within 48 hours with multiple above-price offers. Before Covid, she said it was not uncommon to have a listing sit for one to six months.
In the entire year of 2019, Hampshire County sold 300 houses. 2020 closed with 336 homes and 2021 with 342. In 2022, the number of houses sold lowered to 293.
Parcel sales, however, nearly doubled.
In 2019, Hampshire closed with 163 parcels, 2020 closed with 289, 2021 closed with 308, and 2022’s year closed with 272 lots sold.
Nazerold said that Capon Bridge dominated property sales in previous years, but now home and land sales are pretty spread out throughout the county.
“I do think that the scare of 2020 made people think about what they really, really want and not just keep grinding and working,” she said of the recent culture shift that brought newcomers from neighboring states.
Unless something really crazy happens, Nazelrod doesn’t see land and homes getting cheaper any time soon. The demand is still there, and the value of land and homes continues to go up.
“If you have property to sell, now is the time to sell it,” Shanholtz advised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.