Christi Edwards from SREB (left) and Timothy Flatley (right), the secondary Math Coordinator through WVDE, award CBMS seventh grade teacher Amber Hibbard (center) for her math successes.

CAPON BRIDGE — The Southern Regional Education Board mathematics coaching team and West Virginia Department of Education recognized Capon Bridge Middle School teacher Amber Hibbard as one of the “2023 Unit Design Collaborative Stars” due to her growth and leadership in math.

The SREB coaching team has been working with Hibbard for a couple of years to encourage “higher level questions” to students instead of just stopping their thinking as soon as they get to an answer.

(Left to right) CBMS Principal Erin Surber, CBMS math teacher Amber Hibbard, Patty Lipps, Hampshire County Schools Director of Elementary and Middle Curriculum and Federal Programs and academic coach Amy Funk.

