(Left to right) CBMS Principal Erin Surber, CBMS math teacher Amber Hibbard, Patty Lipps, Hampshire County Schools Director of Elementary and Middle Curriculum and Federal Programs and academic coach Amy Funk.
CAPON BRIDGE — The Southern Regional Education Board mathematics coaching team and West Virginia Department of Education recognized Capon Bridge Middle School teacher Amber Hibbard as one of the “2023 Unit Design Collaborative Stars” due to her growth and leadership in math.
The SREB coaching team has been working with Hibbard for a couple of years to encourage “higher level questions” to students instead of just stopping their thinking as soon as they get to an answer.
Hibbard said Christi Edwards with SREB “has been amazing” in sharing questioning strategies with her students. Their methods and practices align with what Hibbard wanted her seventh-grade classroom to look like.
“I love middle school; they’re my favorite age to teach. They’re funny; they’re just a unique set of individuals,” Hibbard said of her three years of teaching math.
Hibbard said she loves math because of the journey it takes to get to get to the answer. She emphasized the need for kids to think creatively and critically – and math is just one way to learn those skills.
“The program is great, and I can’t speak more highly of them,” she said of SREB’s national goal of improving public education at every level.
“(Hibbard) has been an inspiration to her seventh-grade math students,” said Patty Lipps, Hampshire County Schools Director of Elementary and Middle Curriculum and Federal Programs.
Lipps said that Hibbard involves her students in fun and hands-on math activities that allow students to work together in groups and collaborate. Students are given the opportunity to use different strategies to solve problems.
“I have observed Amber teaching students on several occasions and am awed by her passion and commitment to her students. Amber has embraced the concept, strategies and questioning techniques she has learned through the SREB initiative and made them her own,” Lipps continued.
Hibbard stresses the importance of math because it can turn students into collaborative problem-solvers. “Working together with peers to solve a problem is important in any job field they may choose. Our students may not use all the math concepts taught in seventh grade, but they may use several problem-solving strategies that they may employ over their professional and professional lives.”
This year, SREB is working with Capon Bridge Middle School, Romney Middle School, Hampshire High School, Romney Elementary School and Augusta Elementary. Lipps said she hopes to successfully continue the program next year and add other schools to the program.
