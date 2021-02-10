Another year, another deer hunting season and hunters in Hampshire County had results a bit better than the state’s as a whole.
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says hunters in the Mountain State killed 106,861 white-tailed deer during the 2020-2021 fall and winter seasons.
That’s 7.5 percent higher than the 2019 harvest of 99,437 deer and 6 percent below the 5-year average of 113,444.
Hampshire’s numbers beat the 2019 trend with 3,189 deer taken, up from the 2,828 a year ago, a 12.7-percent increase.
“We had a little bit of mast here, but not much in the rest of the state,” said Rich Rogers, big game biologist with DNR’s Romney office. “Generally more deer were out in the open.”
Preston County led the state with 5,574 deer killed during West Virginia’s 5 whitetail seasons — buck, antlerless, bow, muzzleloader and heritage — and Hampshire stood 4th in the count, also trailing Buckhannon (3,600) and Upshur (3,442).
Preston built its big numbers by having more deer killed during archery season (1,742) than buck (1,469). Preston’s antlerless take topped 2,000.
“Gun hunting is the biggest part of the harvest for bucks and antlerless deer here,” Rogers noted.
Hampshire hunters killed 1,382 bucks and 1,132 antlerless, but only 561 in bow season.
The statewide breakdown of the combined 2020 deer seasons reveals a total of 38,785 bucks were harvested during the traditional buck firearm season, 31,255 antlerless deer were taken during all antlerless firearm hunting opportunities, 31,564 deer were harvested by bows and crossbows in urban and regular archery/crossbow seasons, 4,615 deer were taken in the muzzleloader season and 642 deer were taken with primitive bow and muzzleloader weapons during the Mountaineer Heritage season last month
Antlerless deer seasons: The antlerless harvest of 31,255 was 10 percent higher than the 28,336 deer taken in 2019 and 8 percent below the 5-year average of 33,863.
“It is important to note the antlerless harvest is the key component to any deer management strategy, as it controls the future deer population,” said Paul Johansen, chief of the WVDNR's Wildlife Resources Section.
The 5 counties with the highest antlerless deer harvests in 2020 were Preston (2,041), Upshur (1,282), Hampshire (1,132), Lewis (1,130) and Ritchie (1,079).
Muzzleloader: The 2020 muzzleloader harvest of 4,615, which does not include 612 deer taken with side-lock and flintlock muzzleloaders during the Mountaineer Heritage season, was 2 percent higher than the 2019 harvest of 4,522 and only 20 deer below the 5-year average of 4,635.
The 5 counties were Preston (277), Randolph (218), Nicholas (209), Upshur (168) and Barbour (161).
Hampshire muzzleloader hunters took 98.
Archery and Crossbow: The bow and crossbow hunters’ take of 31,564 deer, which does not include 30 recurve- and longbow-harvested deer taken during the Mountaineer Heritage season, was 7 percent higher than the 2019 harvest of 29,508 and 12 percent above the 5-year average archery season harvest of 28,278.
The number of harvests in 2020 that were taken with a crossbow increased and was greater than deer reportedly taken by a bow for the 4th year.
The 5 counties with the highest archery and crossbow harvests in 2020 were Preston (1,742), Kanawha (1,178), Randolph (1,079), Raleigh (1,007) and Wood (936).
Hampshire’s bow totals were 561, on par with neighboring counties. Berkeley had the Eastern Panhandle’s highest total at 857.
The 2-day heritage season in January was led by Upshur (46), Preston (45), Nicholas (33), Kanawha (29) and Webster (25). Hampshire hunters took 16 deer using the throwback weapons.
