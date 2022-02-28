State superintendent Clayton Burch, onsite Monday morning for a press briefing outside the ruins of the old WVSDB administration building, assured that fire investigators are working tirelessly to learn new information about Saturday's devastating blaze.
The 10:30 a.m. press briefing included an introduction from Christy Day, WVDE Communications Director, followed by comments from Burch and an overview from Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic and ATF Special Agent Michael Talbert (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives).
Burch offered thanks to all fire companies who helped quell the fire, as well as expressed gratitude to Gov. Jim Justice for his swift response.
The press briefing revealed no new information about the cause of the fire, because the investigation is ongoing.
