SUMMIT POINT — Aquabanq held a “groundbreaking ceremony” for the planned shrimp farm in Capon Bridge in Summit Point on Thursday, though no ground was broken and as yet, the company has not announced a start date for construction of the facility.
The event occurred at the Hawthorn House Estate in Summit Point, just outside Charles Town. Aquabanq CEO A.J. Shapiro explained he had been unable to find a suitable venue available in Hampshire County.
Attendees last Thursday included members of the Hampshire County Development Authority, which had encouraged Aquabanq to come to Hampshire County and sold them the site in the Capon Bridge Technology Park on which the shrimp farming facility will be constructed. Capon Bridge’s mayor and town council were also invited to the groundbreaking event.
Aquabanq CEO A. J. Shapiro announced that everything should be in place by the end of the year for Phase 1 of the company’s plans, the construction of two farming units capable of producing 550,000 pounds of shrimp a year. A planned Phase 2 of the installation in Capon Bridge will include a plant to do on-site processing.
Construction will take 6-8 months, Shapiro said. He has previously explained that much of the construction will consist of assembling prefabricated units, which he compared to working with Legos.
Aquabanq’s shrimp will grow large enough for harvesting in about 4 months. Shapiro later told local attendees that he expected to have some provision for direct sales to consumers on-site.
Shapiro announced that the Capon Bridge site was chosen as the company’s first production site in West Virginia because the company “doesn’t want to go where it can’t add value.”
He believes aquaculture will bring “cascading benefits” to West Virginia - not just in job growth but also in the expansion of transportation and other industries, and hoped his company would build unbreakable bonds with the people of West Virginia.
The program included congratulatory messages from representatives sent by Governor Jim Justice and Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin,
Both Hampshire County’s delegates also spoke, with Delegate Darren Thorne praising Aquabanq for offering “progress, innovation and a brighter future” for Hampshire County.
Thorne also thanked the Hampshire County Development Authority and its Executive Director, Eileen Johnson, for the work they had done bringing Aquabanq to Hampshire County, pointing out that the lack of jobs had led his family to leave the state before he was born.
His parents were both natives of the coal-mining southern part of the state, he said but moved to Ohio seeking work. Thorne added he was grateful “from the bottom of his heart” to see Aquabanq bringing industry back to West Virginia, thanking the company for investing not just in the economy but also in the community here.
Delegate Rick Hillenbrand added praise for Aquabanq’s environmental stewardship.
Commissioner Dave Cannon echoed Thorne’s comments on expanding job opportunities and noted it was good to see Johnson getting credit while on the verge of her retirement from the development authority. Cannon pointed out many things take time to come to fruition, and too many times, those responsible don’t get to see the results.
Aquabanq is expected to schedule a local event at a later date.
