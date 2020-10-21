ROMNEY — A man who his defense attorney said has “a severe drug problem” pled guilty to counts in 2 indictments Friday.
Rusty Joe Riley II’s “whole motivation was to get cash for drugs,” Attorney Lawrence Sherman Jr. told the court.
Judge Charles Parsons set Riley’s sentencing for Nov. 18 and ordered a pre-sentencing evaluation.
The September grand jury charged Riley and co-defendant Angela Marie Judy with 6 crimes in 1 indictment and charged Riley alone with 2 more in a 2nd indictment.
On Friday, Riley pled guilty to felony counts of breaking and entering and burglary from the 1st indictment and a misdemeanor petit larceny from the other.
In addition, the agreement included guilty pleas to 2 other misdemeanor cases, a petit larceny from 2019 and from this year, charges of person prohibited from possessing firearm and receiving or transmitting stolen property.
In exchange, Prosecutor Betsy K. Plumer dropped 4 counts — 2 each of conspiracy and trespass — from the 1st indictment and a felony burglary count from the 2nd.
The prosecution recommended that the 2 felony charges, which carry minimum prison terms of a year each, be served consecutively and the misdemeanor charges be concurrent with them.
Misdemeanors at their maximum can draw up to a year in jail. Part of the sentence would include credit for time served.
While accepting the agreement, Parsons dismissed the notion that Riley is a victim of addiction.
“You are not the victim here,” the judge said. “Your children are the victims, your family, your companion, the taxpayers.”
Riley and Judy caught April 25 going through a shed with the property owner’s canoe, some small appliances and other items in their possession.
On Feb. 29, video captured Riley taking $140 from a relative’s purse.
“He was caught red-handed both times,” Sherman acknowledged.
