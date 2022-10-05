SUNRISE SUMMIT — Dr. Brittany Streets is a born and raised “West Virginia girl,” and she has joined the Valley Health team on Sunrise Summit as a doctor of osteopathic medicine.
Streets, originally from rural Mount Storm, started as a doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO) at the Multispecialty Clinic at the beginning of August, and she said she’s been settling nicely into her new role practicing family medicine as a part of the team in Romney.
“It’s nice to be back near where I grew up,” she said.
Her mom, Jackie, is also an RN with Valley Health, which encouraged Streets to go in that direction with her career.
She recalled growing up in a very rural area, “40 to 45 minutes from anything,” and folks stopping by their house to see her mom for minor medical issues, such as needing stitches taken out.
“I always had the goal to go all the way and be a doctor,” Streets said. “I knew in high school, and I pushed ever since.”
Streets started at Potomac State in Keyser, and then transferred to WVU, and then to Lewisburg, to the West Virginia School for Osteopathic Medicine.
Now, the DO is practicing family medicine on Sunrise Summit – which is really a broad category, she explained, from older folks to pediatric patients.
“Literally, from the elderly to kids, common colds to blood pressure control,” she said. As a DO, she added that she can do “OMT,” which is an extra tool in her belt.
OMT – Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment – is a kind of treatment where a doctor can use their hands to diagnose injuries and illnesses in a patient, and encourage the body’s natural tendency toward healing. The treatment is done through gentle pressure to manipulate muscles and joints.
This kind of therapy can provide relief for not just muscle and joint pain, but ear infections, sinus disorders, migraines, sports injuries and more.
The medical industry today is facing lots of challenges, Streets said, especially in rural areas like Hampshire County.
Some of the biggest challenges? Transportation and accessibility.
“Covid has really put a stress on the medical system as a whole,” she added. “There are lots of precautions, and people are not really following up on their care.” Telemedicine has helped with that, but there are still many folks who have put their preventative medicine on the “backburner.”
Streets said she’s aiming to help bridge that distance and help with accessibility by being a friendly, familiar face to her patients.
“It’s good to be able to be personable and try to relate to the person. I grew up a West Virginia girl,” she said, smiling. “I want a good patient-physician relationship. I know I’m just getting a snapshot of what’s going on.”
Streets lives in Hampshire County with her husband, Aaron – her high school sweetheart. They’ve been together since she was in 8th grade and he was in 10th. He was a “major support” when Streets was going through medical school, she said.
The couple has a little boy named Easton, and he’ll be 4 in January. He’s got a ton of energy, Streets laughed, and is really “the apple of our eye.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.