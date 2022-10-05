Streets

Dr. Brittany Streets, DO

SUNRISE SUMMIT — Dr. Brittany Streets is a born and raised “West Virginia girl,” and she has joined the Valley Health team on Sunrise Summit as a doctor of osteopathic medicine.

Streets, originally from rural Mount Storm, started as a doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO) at the Multispecialty Clinic at the beginning of August, and she said she’s been settling nicely into her new role practicing family medicine as a part of the team in Romney.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.