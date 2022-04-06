ROMNEY — Representatives with the Capon Bridge Solar Project were suited up at last Tuesday night’s county commission meeting, ready to offer some quick updates and fast figures regarding the “next steps” of the planning for the venture.
Project Manager Ben Fisher, REV Renewables Vice President Mike Voltz and the project’s legal counsel, Chris Callas were prepared to offer the commissioners some food for thought.
Fisher began with excellent news: “At this point, we do have most of the major permits and approvals obtained,” he said, adding that June is Galehead Development’s goal for moving into the next phase of the “Capon Bridge” solar farm project (which actually will be located in Augusta).
The project, which will end up being a $27 million investment, with the design and construction period running a little more than a year, will have a few solid benefits brought to the county, Fisher said.
“During construction, they’re looking to add about 23 jobs,” he detailed. He also made sure that the commissioners were aware of both the long term and short-term economic impacts of the project: short term, the project will have a projected output of $2 million.
And long-term? $140 million.
Callas explained to the commissioners about a “pilot arrangement,” which is what the group is aiming for.
Pilot agreements (“Pilot” is an acronym for “Payment in Lieu of Tax”) are a type of property tax abatement, where a company can agree to pay local governments annually instead of paying the property taxes.
Callas explained that this type of agreement is common when it comes to power generation projects and that it’s done all over the state and country as a whole.
With the Augusta project, Callas said that the local entities that would be receiving pilot payments would be the county commission, as well as the county school board.
Fisher added that one of the benefits to a pilot agreement is that it allows developers to better forecast the cost of the project long-term.
“If we’re able to negotiate a pilot agreement up front, we can incorporate those costs into our investment model and allows us to better project what those costs may be in the future,” he said.
The 3 commissioners had a few questions for Fisher, including Commission President Brian Eglinger’s question of, how would a pilot agreement actually help Hampshire County?
“The advantage that we see is that a pilot (agreement) helps our investment decision on whether or not we can get a project built,” Fisher responded. “Without a pilot, we may not be able to build a project. Without a project, the $27 million investment on that parcel may not happen.”
He added that it would be a competitive advantage for Hampshire County and his organization, as well.
