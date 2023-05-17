ROMNEY — The County Commission approved $60,000 to go toward the planning of a four-part trail system in Hampshire County at their meeting last Tuesday.

Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau director Tina Ladd and Peg McMaster appeared in front of the trio asking for a total of $60,000 for a bundled group of three trail plans throughout the county, as well as a fourth element – a strategic plan to look at the feasibility of connecting Hampshire to a regional trail system.

