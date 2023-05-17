ROMNEY — The County Commission approved $60,000 to go toward the planning of a four-part trail system in Hampshire County at their meeting last Tuesday.
Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau director Tina Ladd and Peg McMaster appeared in front of the trio asking for a total of $60,000 for a bundled group of three trail plans throughout the county, as well as a fourth element – a strategic plan to look at the feasibility of connecting Hampshire to a regional trail system.
“We want to get visitors and residents used to using trails like this, get them used to coming here and using them,” McMaster said.
One of the plans is for expanding the trail at Fort Edwards in Capon Bridge, one is at Camp Walker in Augusta and the final one is in Romney near the train depot. Each trail plans for about a mile in length.
This three-site trail plan is similar to one developed in Preston County, McMaster added.
“As we look at the county, what we would like to see in years to come is that people could come into our county and access our trail and access other counties’, too,” she said.
Trails in Hampshire County will, without a doubt, add to community development, said Ladd. From an economic standpoint, the community will soon see three new schools, plus a more widespread accessibility to broadband – and trails can be yet another check in the box of what most folks look for when moving to an area, or even just visiting.
“(It’ll) encourage folks to move in who are looking for a place to raise their families…and in turn encourages folks to move in who maybe have higher income, more disposable income, and increase economic growth and development in this area,” Ladd explained. “Higher income residents increase the tax base, and new tourism coming in, the individuals have the means to support local business and attractions.”
There isn’t much by way of trails in Hampshire County right now, Ladd said. Commissioner Bob Hott remarked that there are private land trails, as well as trails on the hunting ranges on Short Mountain and Nathaniel Mountain.
Those trails are generally off-limits for recreation, and are usually reserved for the use of hunting and wildlife in general.
There are really myriad benefits of developing a trail system here, Ladd said, and at its core, “it adds that extra reason for someone to stay overnight here, to get some heads in beds and increase our lodging tax.”
The vision for the trails is mainly for walking, hiking and biking – not for motorized vehicles.
The $60,000 would go toward the engineering plans, which are needed before moving forward with applying for any large-scale grants to fund the actual development of the trails.
There are “preliminary versions” of trails at each of the three sites in the county, said grant writer Logan Mantz, but they’re not very fleshed out. Upgrading them would add to their appeal and accessibility, not just to Hampshire residents aching for walking trails but for visitors to the county as well.
McMaster offered a financial breakdown to the commissioners, explaining that a singular trail plan would be between $30,000 and $40,000. Getting three plans for $60,000 is saving a ton of money, she said, and once the plans are worked up, they can be adapted and reused within the county in the future.
“I think it’s a good idea…I know in Tucker County there are trails everywhere,” said Commission President Brian Eglinger. “I think it’s something that could possibly help us here…I would like to see if we can get it done a little cheaper, but I support the general idea.”
Hott called it “pricey,” but said that it would “attract the right kind of customers to our county.”
Hott moved to approve the funding request, and emphasized that the money would come out of ARP funds.
Also at last week’s Commission meeting, county grant writer Erin Timbrook brought the Commission up to speed on two grant applications, one for the brick building at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta and the other for more AEDs (Automated External Defibrillator) installed around the county.
The Commission voted to approve up to five AED devices between two organizations, Parks and Recreation and Hampshire County Little League.
Timbrook said that as far as the fairgrounds building, Duane “Punkin” Oates indicated that the building could use a bathroom, replacements for the doors and windows and a heating and air system so the building can be used year round.
The tight space used for the Sportsman and Outdoor Show on the fairgrounds in March really highlighted the need for more building space there, Hott said.
