ROMNEY — ”If people don’t speak up, I don’t know how they’ll correct this,” said Commissioner Bob Hott, complaining at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting about slow postal delivery service.
Hott noted that authorities in other states are writing letters of protest to the post office. Both Hott and Commission President Brian Eglinger reported they had written such letters themselves, and had called Potomac Edison to urge the company to do the same, given widespread problems with late electric bills.
The commission agreed to send a letter of complaint to the U.S. Postal Service, copying it to the state and other representatives.
Eglinger pointed out slow mail delivery left people without adequate notice of Apple Valley Waste’s fee increase. Though the increase goes into effect today, some people are just receiving notice.
The commissioners have been receiving phone calls complaining about the increase, and Robin Mills from the Hampshire County Recycling Cooperative appeared before the commission to discuss it.
Mills pointed out that not only were notices delayed in the mail, but notice of the increase had not been published in the Hampshire Review. Commissioner David Cannon said he had checked on this and had not found any requirement that a notice be published in the paper.
Mills also questioned whether Apple Valley Waste was doing the amount of recycling required under state law, and suggested the rate increase was excessive, given reductions in cost he believed had occurred in what the company (formerly operated as United Disposal) had paid over the past few years.
Back in 2009, trash went to the local transfer station, for which United Disposal paid $79 a ton, said Mills. He reported being told by Jeff Flack of Region 8 that in 2011 United Disposal began hauling waste to Tucker County, where disposal cost only $49 a ton.
In 2016 the company began hauling trash to Frostburg, Md., where Mills believes they only pay $29 a ton.
Hott pointed out that trash collection rates have not been raised in years, and said he thought it not unreasonable that they do so now.
The commissioners also noted they had no authority over rates charged by Apple Valley Waste and suggested Mills take his complaint to the state Public Service Commission.
Mill’s issues with Apple Valley Waste’s lack of recycling were referred to the recycling committee that Eglinger had promised to set up last July. Eglinger said he would try to get the committee up and running this month or possibly in March.
The commissioners also gave its approval to a tree-planting initiative by the town of Romney, provided plans to plant trees for stormwater control at the senior center were discussed with the staff.
Mayor Beverly Keadle presented the request, saying most of the trees would be planted on town property, including Celebration Park as well as locations in downtown Romney. The trees will be furnished through the Cacapon Institute’s Communitree Project, and Mayor Keadle said the town would welcome help planting them.
In other business, Cannon reported being told by the Hampshire County Health Department that conditions in the county were improving, and the county is just a few days away from moving from red to orange on the state map tracking the Covid-19 pandemic.
Eglinger and Hott discussed asking the county health department to give them monthly written reports, rather than asking agency director Stephanie Shoemaker to report in person at commission meetings, a suggestion to which Cannon agreed.
Cannon also reported increasing use of the South Branch Valley Day Report Center, which works to rehabilitate drug offenders rather than imprison them at county expense, saying the county was “getting its money’s worth” supporting the center, which is reporting some success in rehabilitation.
The annexation of the property including Valley View by the town of Romney was approved. After questions were raised about a right-of-way affecting the property, the matter had been tabled in January and referred to County Prosecutor Rebecca Miller, who said Tuesday that she saw no problem, and “everything’s a go.”
