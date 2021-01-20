ROMNEY — It’s back to school for Hampshire County students, the board decided Friday.
The school board determined last week that students in grades K-8 would return to in-person classes on an A/B schedule starting yesterday, Jan. 19, with students at Hampshire High School remaining remote until the county is out of the Red Zone.
The decision, which passed 4-1, with board member Bernie Hott standing his ground against the idea of the A/B return to school, followed neatly along with the directives for “School Recovery” that were established by the state board.
“I think the right thing to do is follow state guidance,” said board president Debbie Champ.
The board added to the state’s motion, stating that this topic will be “constantly monitored” at every board meeting from now on.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione called the A/B return “transitional,” and, following his recommendation, the board determined that this week’s schedule would call for “group A” students on Tuesday, “group B” students today and remote learning on both Thursday and Friday, giving schools time to iron out some of the potential wrinkles.
With the main topic for discussion at the meeting being to either follow the state directives and get the kids back in school on Jan. 19, or choose to wait a little longer, the atmosphere in the central office Friday night was a tense one.
Champ added that she was uneasy with the options on the board’s plate.
“Either way we go, I’m not comfortable,” she admitted. “I know our students need to be in school, but I don’t want to expose anyone.”
Board vice president Ed Morgan added bluntly, “I hate this conversation.”
While it seemed the board was stuck between a rock and a hard place, Morgan admitted that the state had most of the power in the situation, keeping the Hampshire County board’s options limited.
“The state, they have a lot of control,” he said.
Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker presented some of her thoughts to the board, along with Head School Nurse Rhonda Dante.
“We have absolutely no timeline,” Shoemaker said about vaccine distribution for county teachers. “We have no idea how long it’ll take.”
Dante commented on the A/B schedule for the students, saying “It’s a start; we have to start somewhere.”
The Health Department has held the school board’s hand throughout the pandemic, and Pancione commended Dante and Shoemaker.
“These ladies are amazing,” he said. “I just cannot say it enough.”
Here’s a little breakdown of what families need to know about the return to school in Hampshire County in the wake of the board’s decision:
While the DHHR color map was relied upon throughout this pandemic, elementary and middle schools are no longer using it for reference.
Students in grade K-8 are now using an A/B model. For the upcoming weeks, students in group A will attend in-person school on Monday and Tuesday, while group B will attend on Wednesday and Thursday.
Fridays will remain virtual for everyone.
For elementary parents: in order to determine if your child is in group A or B, parents should have received a call or notification last week with the proper information.
While the county is Red, high school instruction will be completely remote. In the case that the county is no longer Red, the high school will also be using the A/B system.
For middle and high school parents: group A students (attending Monday and Tuesday) have last names beginning with A-K. Group B students (Wednesday and Thursday) have last names beginning with L-Z.
Schools will work with families in order to resolve any conflicts with schedules of children to ensure students in the same household operate on the same schedule if desired. If you have a known conflict, you must contact your child’s school.
If your family still wishes to remain virtual, you must contact your local school to complete the “Virtual School Application.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.