Chilly spring is finally giving way to warmer temperatures that are allowing the 17-year cicadas we’ve all been warned about to emerge from the ground.
They’re noisy and they’re going to be everywhere.
“There’s nothing you can do,” acknowledges forester Bill Pownell. “They come every 17 years.”
Brood X, as this contingent is known, covers most of the eastern United States, from Long Island to the Mississippi River, sunny Savannah to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
The trigger for their emergence is ground temperature — 64 degrees appears to be the magic number, a thermometer reading this area hasn’t hit yet.
That’s changing. Highs for the rest of this week are forecast for the 80s and lows in the 60s.
The cicadas will emerge, squeal as they look for a mate and die off by mid-June.
“It’s such a unique experience because they really take over for a month or so,” John Cooley, an entomologist at the University of Connecticut, told NBC this week.
