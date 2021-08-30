Hampshire County has recorded its 38th death from Covid-19.
The Health Department reported today (Monday, Aug. 30) that a 73-year-old woman from Romney had succumbed to complications from the virus.
She is the 1st covid death reported here since 2 were announced on June 8.
