With candidates declared, candidate forums are not far behind.
The Mineral County Republican Party is holding a forum that includes the 88th Delegate District candidates at 6 tonight (Wednesday, Feb. 9) at the Taste of the Town Restaurant in Fort Ashby.
Mineral County’s Keith Funkhouser and Hampshire County residents Rick Hillenbrand and Stephen Smoot are running in the newly drawn district that has no incumbent.
Candidates for school board have been invited to a forum hosted by We the People of Hampshire County at its bi-monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 (a Friday). The group meets at The Bank of Romney Community Building, 165 E. Main St.
The same group has the county commission candidates for its March 11 meeting and delegate candidates coming on March 25.
* * *
The heavyweights in the Congressional race that includes Hampshire County are gunning hard for the Republican nomination.
Alex Mooney has represented the 2nd District since 2014 and David McKinley represented the 1st District since 2010. They were thrown into the same district this year when West Virginia lost a seat in Congress.
The District retains the old number of Mooney’s, but only about half of the territory he represented. All of McKinley’s old district is included. (The other half is part of the new 1st District, with Carol Miller’s old 3rd District making up the rest of it).
So Mooney has been touting an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
Last week, McKinley wrote his supporters to boast that he out-raised Mooney in the last 3 months of 2021 by a 5-to-1 margin, amassing $1.1 million in his campaign war chest.
But that still leaves him $770,000 behind Mooney in cash on hand.
They face off in the May 10 primary along with 3 other Republicans. Two Democrats are running as well.
* * *
Candidates have until next Tuesday, Feb. 15, to withdraw from a race. The order of names on the primary ballot will be determined by a drawing the following Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Write-in candidates for school board or conservation supervisor have until March 22 to file their intent. A write-in must register for votes cast for them to count.
The primary is May 10. Romney has a municipal election June 14. ο
