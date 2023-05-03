If you’re a farmer, now is the time to develop a relationship with a veterinarian – since over-the-counter livestock antibiotics will require a prescription beginning in June.
The regulation has been in the works for a while, said Darin Matlick, DVM, WVU Extension Service veterinarian. In 2017, the Veterinary Feed Directive allowed for closer veterinary oversight of the use of these over-the-counter antibiotics in animal feed.
“That took away farmers being able to go to the feed store, buying antibiotics and putting it in feed,” Matlick said. “We knew it was coming.”
Why is the new rule – officially in place June 1 – even necessary?
The need for directives stems from protecting medically important antimicrobials from a rapid development of resistance. In short?
“They’re trying to eliminate drug resistance,” Matlick explained.
Over-the-counter antimicrobials – including penicillin and oxytetracycline – won’t be available for farmers without a prescription from a vet.
“You could walk into Southern States and buy…antibiotics, and then take them home and use them on animals,” Matlick said about the pre-directive process for farmers. The big question now is, how do folks who need that medicine for their livestock get it?
That is, a farmer must have a valid vet-client-patient relationship. By law, a vet must visit a farm at least once a year for a farmer to have a valid VCPR.
Once that relationship has been established, a farmer can call a veterinarian and buy antibiotics from them “the same way you could walk in the store and buy them,” Matlick said.
“(Lots of people) think that now, every time you have a sick animal, a vet is going to have to come out,” he added. “That’s the big misunderstanding I’ve seen.”
That relationship with a veterinarian is key – and stocking up on antibiotics now isn’t a smart move. It may seem like working ahead, but many medicines are expensive and have expiration dates.
Many other medical items and medicines, like vaccines, dewormers, injectable and oral nutritional supplements and topical treatments will not require a prescription, but there are some exceptions, so read the label.
