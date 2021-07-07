Weeklong passes for sale until July 14
Fair passes for admission all 6 days of the fair are available — but only for another week, through next Wednesday, July 14.
They cost $20 and can be purchased from fair committee chair Duane “Punkin” Oates at Augusta Auto Parts.
Admission prices will vary by night — $5 on Monday, $3 on Tuesday and Wednesday, $1 on Thursday (parade night), and $6 on Friday and Saturday — for a total of $24.
Oates reported taking care of the basics, including securing a big dumpster for trash from Apple Valley Waste and porta potties from Patterson’s Creek Enterprises in Burlington, the same company that supplies the Bluegrass Festival.
While the fair makes every effort to use Hampshire County businesses, Oates learned his only Hampshire County option did not have enough porta potties available — and he did not want to risk cutting back when fairs are finding attendance is increasing, because “people just want to get out.”
Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, allowing the fair committee to plan what sounds like a return to normal.
There will be no problem having pageant contestants crowd into the trailer provided by Judy’s Mobile Homes to change clothes, and with the return of the national Miss America pageant, the fair queen can again advance to competitions beyond the local level.
Queen pageant director Brenda Pyles announced she had 7 or 8 contestants for the Monday night queen’s pageant with whom she would meet last week. Thirty more contestants should be coming to the fairgrounds to practice for the Tuesday night junior pageant tonight and on July 14, according to junior pageant director Kathy Buckner.
Access to the barns will no longer be limited, and the Friday night livestock sale will be held down at the barns with the animals present, instead of on the fair stage.
The return of the livestock sale to the barns is good news for music lovers, since it will free the stage for 2 Friday night performances by Hampshire County’s Nashville stars, Joe Hott and the Short Mountain Boys, from 7-8:15 and again from 9-9:45 p.m.
FNB Bank, Hott’s former employer, is the fair’s Friday night sponsor and has offered to cover up to $1,000 worth of free dinners for purchasers of buyers’ passes.
The rest of the entertainment is also set, with the queen’s pageant on Monday and the junior pageant on Tuesday followed by gospel singer Jamie Kimmett on Wednesday, a magician on Thursday, and then bluegrass by Joe Hott and the Short Mountain Boys on Friday. The fair will end with county music by the Mason Dixon Boys on Saturday night.
The Thursday night fair parade will be, as always, open to everyone. Smaller vehicles (cars or trucks) should line up on Sol Shanholtz Road by 6 p.m., while larger vehicles wait at the former Doodle’s (now the former Jean’s Bar and Grill).
Friday night, down at the area used for the mud bog, there will be a truck and tractor pull at 7, with a $10 fee to hook to the sled. Oates said he is not planning on anything big, but “more of a local show.”
Special events on Saturday begin at 9 a.m. with the car show, with the trophies to be presented around noon. A chainsaw contest will follow from 1-3 p.m., and then the mud bog at 3.
The biggest questions remaining concern food. Committee Vice Chairman Paul Lewis reported he does not know what prices they will be paying for meat yet, and securing an adequate supply for menu entrees served in the dining hall could be a problem. He is also worried about the cost of ground beef.
Though Lewis gave the fair committee a tentative list of daily entrees at last week’s meeting, he warned them everything was still subject to change — and he did not have prices yet.
Look for a final menu in the special fair section included in next week’s Hampshire Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.