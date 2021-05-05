SHEPHERDSTOWN — Shepherd University senior nursing students have played a role in helping people in Berkeley and Morgan counties receive their Covid-19 tests and vaccines.
The 26 students — including 2 Hampshire County women — earned clinical hours helping administer the tests and vaccines in Martinsburg and Berkeley Springs, working with staff from the Berkeley and Morgan county health departments, Shepherd University Health Center and Shenandoah Community Health.
In addition, the students also helped with testing both at Shepherd and off campus.
“They were honored and proud to be part of these mass vaccination clinics,” said Dr. Barbara Spencer, clinical educator for the Population Health class. “They have learned a lot because they worked as outdoor greeters, navigators helping people through the system, registering patients, directing patients to their vaccine table, giving vaccinations, being scribes, and in the recovery area. So, they saw the whole process from beginning to end.”
Spencer said participating in the vaccine clinics showed the students that many agencies must work together to make massive undertakings such as vaccination clinics happen.
Nursing students who participated included Sydney Park of Romney and Leighia Masse of Slanesville.
Park plans to work at Meritus Medical Center in the recovery center after graduation. She served as a scribe and vaccinator at the clinics and went to high-rise senior housing to administer vaccines.
“It was really nice to be able to do that—to give back to the community,” Park said. “Everybody was so appreciative. They were just so thankful that they were finally able to receive the vaccine and there was some light at the end of the tunnel.”
Dr. Sharon Mailey, dean of the College of Nursing, Education and Health Sciences, and director of the School of Nursing, pointed out that Shepherd nursing students are part of a large, community-wide effort to vaccinate as many people as possible so society can return to normal.
“As Vivian Greene tells us, ‘Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning to dance in the rain,’” Mailey said. “We’re all in this together and together we’re making a difference.”
